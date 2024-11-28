What to stream: 'The Long Kiss Goodnight,' 'Hot Frosty' and 'A Muppet Christmas Carol'

There's considerable debate about when Christmas season actually starts — or maybe just when it's appropriate to string your house up with 500 lights. But once the Thanksgiving meal is done, it's game over for the the last holdouts; you're in the yuletide whether you like it or not.

That means we're officially in the season of holiday movie marathons. You've likely already noticed the snow globe hubs on each and every one of your streaming services, promising roughly a dozen different comedians in Santa suits. So where should you begin? Try giving one of these PhillyVoice picks a spin. They're pretty different, but they all have one thing in common: a hearty dose of holiday spirit (and, in at least one case, adrenaline).



'The Long Kiss Goodnight'

All you contrarians who have been pushing "Die Hard" into the Christmas movie canon for decades can stand down. You've won, that battle is over. But if you're looking for another action movie with gumdrops and gunshots to champion, consider "The Long Kiss Goodnight," now streaming on Paramount+.

The 1996 movie invites us into the cozy home of Samantha Caine (Geena Davis), a wholesome mom and teacher who can't remember her past. A Christmastime accident shakes something loose, leaving Samantha with inexplicable combat skills. She soon discovers she was an elite government assassin named Charly Baltimore. And while she forgot about Charly, her enemies didn't. She teams up with detective Mitch Hennessy (Samuel L. Jackson) to put the final pieces together and get back to her family in time for the holidays.

"The Long Kiss Goodnight" was written by Shane Black, who's made an entire career out of mixing bombs with jingle bells. So if you need something else for a double feature, try pairing this with one of his other creations, like "Lethal Weapon," "Kiss Kiss Bang Bang" or "Iron Man 3."

'A Muppet Christmas Carol'

Many movie versions of Dickens' classic "A Christmas Carol" exist, but only one boasts a family-friendly diss track for the ages. (Or a frog Tiny Tim, for that matter.) Gonzo the Great guides us through this cautionary tale of greed with Michael Caine playing the miserable Ebenezer Scrooge to Kermit's optimistic Bob Cratchit. In the felt hands of the Muppets, the well-known story becomes funny and thrilling, with all the heart you'd expect from Jim Henson's crew (and Dickens, too). Stream it on Disney+.

'Abed's Uncontrollable Christmas' ('Community')

The NBC sitcom "Community" put out one of the most imaginative holiday episodes in recent TV memory with "Abed's Uncontrollable Christmas." It begins with Abed (Danny Pudi) waking up trapped in a claymation world. All of his friends at Greendale Community College appear animated in the stop-motion style of the Rankin/Bass animated classics. None of them know what he's talking about, but they play along to help their friend discover what's really driving his desire to escape reality. It ends on a bittersweet note, after a ton of hijinks in a snowy alternate universe.

Keep the "Community" party going with their Season 3 holiday special "Regional Holiday Music," which finds the gang stepping in for the glee club. They perform A+ musical parodies in the process, including "Teach Me How to Understand Christmas," a send-up of sexy holiday songs like "Santa Baby." Both episodes are available on Peacock.

'Hot Frosty'

Netflix's "Hot Frosty" is a Christmas tale as old as time: a snowman comes to life with the help of a little holiday magic and ... wait, he falls in love with the woman who helped bring him to life? And he has washboard abs that he shows off at any possible opportunity?! That's right; this isn't your grandma's "Frosty the Snowman." This buzzy holiday rom-com, which climbed to No.1 on Netflix after its Nov. 13 release, has also been going viral online for its absurd plot, hilariously charming moments and a cast that has viewers exclaiming, "Wait, I know that actor from somewhere!"



The film stars Lacey Chabert — who rose to fame as Gretchen Wieners in "Mean Girls" — as Kathy, a glum widow who's been going through the motions running her diner in a quaint Hallmark-style small town as her house falls into disrepair. A well-meaning pal gives Kathy a magical scarf, which she places on a snowman in the town square that looks more like Michelangelo's statue of David. Of course, almost as soon as Kathy steps away, the snowman morphs into a real man named Jack, played by Dustin Milligan, almost unrecognizable here from his best-known role as Ted on "Schitt's Creek." Jack soon melts the hearts of Kathy and the townspeople, but it's a race against the clock since he could quite literally melt. Plus, he's on the run from the overly strict sheriff, played by "The Office" actor Craig Robinson, and his well-meaning yet simple deputy, played by "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" actor Joe Lo Truglio. His crime? Streaking after he became a real man!



If all this fun, romance and ridiculousness isn't enough to entice you, there's even a rare blooper reel during the movie's credits. Hollywood is healing! -Franki Rudnesky



