'The Brutalist,' set in Doylestown, takes home 3 Oscars, including best actor

"The Brutalist," a historical drama set in postwar Bucks County, took home three Oscars on Sunday, though it fells short of winning best picture, which went to "Anora."

The movie's star, Adrien Brody, nabbed the Oscar for best actor at the 97th Academy Awards, and the film also won best original score and best cinematography. "Sing Sing" and "A Complete Unknown," two other movies with ties to the Philadelphia region, were nominated for various Oscars, but did not win.

"The Brutalist" follows László Toth, an architect and Holocaust survivor played by Brody, as he embarks on a mission to build a community center in Doylestown with the help a wealthy businessman (Guy Pearce). Though the movie was set in Bucks County and Philadelphia, it was mostly shot in Hungary.

The film also received nominations for best director, best supporting actor, best supporting actress, best original screenplay, best film editing and best production design.

Brody beat out West Philly native Colman Domingo to win best actor. Domingo was up for his role in "Sing Sing," a movie about a man imprisoned for a crime he didn't commit who finds comfort in the prison's theater troupe. The film also was nominated for best original song and adaptive screenplay.

"A Complete Unknown," a Bob Dylan biopic starring Timothée Chalamet, was nominated in eight categories, including best picture, but left empty-handed. Several scenes were filmed last summer in Cape May, New Jersey, including a motorcycle ride featured in the trailer.

Watch the trailer for "The Brutalist" below: