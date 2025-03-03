More Culture:

March 03, 2025

'The Brutalist,' set in Doylestown, takes home 3 Oscars, including best actor

The movie's star, Adrien Brody, played a Holocaust survivor seeking to build a community center. He beat out Colman Domingo, the Philly native in 'Sing Sing,' for the Academy Award.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Movies Oscars
Adrien Brody Oscars Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

Adrien Brody won the Academy Award for best actor Sunday night for his role in 'The Brutalist,' set in Doylestown, Bucks County.

"The Brutalist," a historical drama set in postwar Bucks County, took home three Oscars on Sunday, though it fells short of winning best picture, which went to "Anora."  

The movie's star, Adrien Brody, nabbed the Oscar for best actor at the 97th Academy Awards, and the film also won best original score and best cinematography. "Sing Sing" and "A Complete Unknown," two other movies with ties to the Philadelphia region, were nominated for various Oscars, but did not win.

MORE: In new Hulu comedy 'Deli Boys,' a South Philly corner store is the cover for the family drug business

"The Brutalist" follows László Toth, an architect and Holocaust survivor played by Brody, as he embarks on a mission to build a community center in Doylestown with the help a wealthy businessman (Guy Pearce). Though the movie was set in Bucks County and Philadelphia, it was mostly shot in Hungary.

The film also received nominations for best director, best supporting actor, best supporting actress, best original screenplay, best film editing and best production design. 

Brody beat out West Philly native Colman Domingo to win best actor. Domingo was up for his role in "Sing Sing," a movie about a man imprisoned for a crime he didn't commit who finds comfort in the prison's theater troupe. The film also was nominated for best original song and adaptive screenplay. 

"A Complete Unknown," a Bob Dylan biopic starring Timothée Chalamet, was nominated in eight categories, including best picture, but left empty-handed. Several scenes were filmed last summer in Cape May, New Jersey, including a motorcycle ride featured in the trailer. 

Watch the trailer for "The Brutalist" below: 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Movies Oscars Philadelphia Doylestown Awards Colman Domingo Bucks County Academy Awards

Videos

Featured

Limited - Sentral - Bellevue

Complimentary Sporting Club Membership + One Month Free Rent!
Limited - FCCC oncologist McShane with patient

The intersection of heart health and breast cancer care

Just In

Must Read

Development

Food hall plan revamped for University City's Bulletin Building

Gather Food Hall

Sponsored

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia presents comedian and SNL alum Jay Pharoah on Friday, March 14!

Limited - Jay Pharoah

TV

'Deli Boys' comedy brings Philly flavor to Hulu

Deli Boys

Women's Health

Menopause symptoms begin for most women in their 30s, study shows

menopause hot flashes

Arts & Culture

On Stage in March: Philly GRIT and 'Romeo and Juliet' reimagined

Antony and Cleopatra Quintessence

Sixers

Sunday stats: Recapping Joel Embiid's disastrous season, Quentin Grimes' dazzling night

Embiid 3.1.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved