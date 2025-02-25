How to watch all the movies nominated for best picture at the 2025 Oscars

The Oscars are just days away, leaving little time to catch up with the movies nominated for the Academy Awards' top prize: best picture.

Still, there are plenty of ways to binge all 10 nominees ahead of the Sunday awards show. Whether you just need to see a few indies like "Anora" and "Nickel Boys" or you missed the blockbusters "Wicked" and "Dune: Part Two," here's how to watch each contender — and how much time you should budget for each viewing.

'A Complete Unknown'

This Bob Dylan biopic examines the folk singer-songwriter's controversial crossover into electric music. "A Complete Unknown" begins in bohemian New York City in 1961 and ends shortly after the 1965 Newport Folk Festival, where Dylan debuted "Like a Rolling Stone." Along the way, he meets and collaborates with music legends like Pete Seeger (Edward Norton) and Joan Baez (Monica Barbaro). Keep an eye out during Bob's motorcycle ride with his girlfriend Sylvie (Elle Fanning); the movie crew shot this sequence in Cape May.

Runtime: 2 hours, 21 minutes

Where to watch: PFS Bourse; $24.99 on Apple TV

'Anora'

Brooklyn stripper Anora (Mikey Madison) stumbles into a luxurious new life when she meets and marries the impulsive son of a Russian oligarch (Mark Eydelshteyn). But after her in-laws hear the news, the Cinderella story takes a nosedive. The rest of the movie is a madcap comedy that finds Ani chasing her husband across New York City — and fending off his dad's hired muscle (Yura Borisov, Karren Karagulian and Vache Tovmasyan).

Runtime: 2 hours, 18 minutes

Where to watch: $5.99 on YouTube, Google Play, Prime, Apple TV and Fandango at Home

'The Brutalist'

This historical epic follows Holocaust survivor and architect László Toth (Adrien Brody) as he starts over in America. After catching the attention of a wealthy businessman (Guy Pearce), László begins a massive project in Doylestown. His new connections also help bring his wife Erzsébet (Felicity Jones) and niece Zsófia (Raffey Cassidy) to the United States, but these opportunities come at a cost. László, Erzsébet and Zsófia each struggle to reclaim their identities in their new home, which is not as hospitable as they hoped.

Runtime: 3 hours, 21 minutes

Where to watch: PFS Bourse; $19.99 on YouTube, Google Play, Prime, Apple TV and Fandango at Home

'Conclave'

In this political thriller, cardinals convene at the Vatican to elect a new pope. While the proceedings begin on a somber, formal note, the men get messy as voting begins and frontrunners emerge. Will they choose the progressive Aldo Bellini (Stanley Tucci), the traditionalist Goffredo Tedesco (Sergio Castellitto), the slippery Joseph Tremblay (John Lithgow), the conservative Joshua Adeyemi (Lucian Msamati) or a wild card, like the man running the proceedings (Ralph Fiennes)? The twisty, gossipy "Conclave" will keep you guessing 'til the end.

Runtime: 2 hours

Where to watch: Peacock

'Dune: Part Two'

Dive back into the dusty world of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), the exiled royal who's taken up with the roving tribe of Fremen on the desert planet Arrakis. This sci-fi sequel is less burdened by backstory than its predecessor, leaving more space for action and sandworm shenanigans. But there's still a broader political plot afoot involving the mystical Bene Gesserit sisterhood, which could cast Paul against his Fremen girlfriend Chani (Zendaya) in a religious war.

Runtime: 2 hours, 45 minutes

Where to watch: Netflix, Max

'Emilia Pérez'

Mexican attorney Rita (Zoe Saldana) is roped into a complicated case when a drug lord asks her to arrange a gender-affirming surgery, fake his death and whisk his family off to Switzerland. Years later, Rita encounters her transitioned client Emilia Pérez (Karla Sofía Gascón) in London. Emilia begs Rita to reintroduce her to her family as a long-lost cousin. But the reunion is awkward and uneasy, especially for Emilia's suspicious wife Jessi (Selena Gomez). Meanwhile, Emilia attempts to atone for her past life by starting a nonprofit with Rita to identify victims of the cartel. Oh and it's also a musical.

Runtime: 2 hours, 12 minutes

Where to watch: Netflix

'I'm Still Here'

This Brazilian film is based on the real life of Eunice Paiva, whose husband Rubens disappeared in 1971 during the country's military dictatorship. Fernanda Torres plays Eunice, who presses the government for answers even as officials harass her and her five children. Her crusade for accountability — not just for Rubens, but the 433 other people who vanished under the regime — ultimately takes decades.

Runtime: 2 hours, 16 minutes

Where to watch: PFS Bourse

'Nickel Boys'

Based on the Pulitzer-winning book by Colson Whitehead, "Nickel Boys" follows two Black teens at a reform school in the Jim Crow South. The point of view switches between Elwood (Ethan Herisse), an aspiring activist wrongfully accused of stealing a car, and Turner (Brandon Wilson), a quiet cynic whom he befriends. An older Elwood helps tell the story, but it's not clear what happened to the boys until a devastating reveal. The movie plays with the dual perspectives through its standout cinematography. The cameras feel like the eyes of Elwood and Turner, moving with them as they glance away and bobbing as they walk and run.

Runtime: 2 hours, 20 minutes

Where to watch: Landmark Ritz Five; $5.99 on YouTube, Google Play, Prime

'The Substance'

This wild horror movie takes one woman's anxieties over aging to the extreme. When Elisabeth Sparkle (Demi Moore) is dumped from her daytime workout show, she follows a tip for a "substance" that can make her young again. There's a catch. The youthful version of Elisabeth (Margaret Qualley) is a totally separate body that can only be conscious for a week at a time. Once the seven days are up, they must switch back. Any deviation from the routine will have dire consequences. But as the two halves of Elisabeth claw for more attention and validation, they inevitably slip up.

Runtime: 2 hours, 21 minutes

Where to watch: MUBI; $5.99 on Apple TV or Fandango at Home

'Wicked'

Even if you managed to avoid the musical blockbuster of 2024, you've probably heard the songs and held space for the memes. But just in case: "Wicked," like the Broadway show, reimagines what happened in Oz before Dorothy and her friends followed the yellow brick road. It focuses on the enemies-to-friends relationship between future "wicked" witch Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), a green outcast with untapped powers, and eventual "good" witch Galinda (Ariana Grande), the queen bee at their wizarding school. The movie spans the first half of the Broadway musical; the sequel is coming in November.

Runtime: 2 hours, 44 minutes

Where to watch: $19.99 on YouTube, Google Play, Prime, Apple TV and Fandango at Home

