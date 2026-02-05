Bucks County Playhouse to spotlight female artists who bridge eras and styles

Bucks County Playhouse is launching a new performance series this spring spotlighting female artists whose work spans genres and generations.

The “Women of Note” series opens on the Playhouse’s mainstage in New Hope with two concerts: Meow Meow on March 28 at 7:30 p.m., followed by Storm Large on May 30 at 7:30 p.m.

The series aims to highlight performers known for distinctive voices and cross-genre appeal. While not intentionally programmed as a theme, both inaugural artists share ties to the internationally renowned band Pink Martini and draw on popular song traditions with international influences.

Meow Meow is known for her theatrical cabaret style and interpretations of Weimar-era repertoire and French chanson. She has performed at venues including Lincoln Center and the Sydney Opera House and recently released the album “Hotel Amour,” recorded with Thomas M. Lauderdale of Pink Martini.

Storm Large first gained national attention as a finalist on the CBS series “Rock Star: Supernova” in 2006 and later appeared on “America’s Got Talent.” A lead singer with Pink Martini, Large tours internationally, performing with orchestras and her own band, Le Bonheur.

Tickets start at $44 and are available through the theater’s website and box office.

Bucks County Playhouse's "Women of Note" Series

Meow Meow: March 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Storm Large: May 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Bucks County Playhouse

70 S. Main St.

New Hope, PA 18938

Tickets start at $44

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.