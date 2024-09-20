Bucks County workers go on 1-day strike, demanding health care protections

Some 300 Bucks County employees went on a one-day strike Friday, having worked nine months without a contract.

The workers, who are members of SEIU Local 668, are picketing in front of the Bucks County Administration Building in Doylestown to demand a new contract that protects their previous health care benefits. The union rejected a contract proposal, saying it included "large cuts" to the workers' health care benefits.

The union represents about 500 county employees working for the 911 call center, Children and Youth Services, IT department, early intervention, developmental programs and mental health, drug and alcohol support. Only 300 are permitted to strike.

Bucks County officials said they arranged for supervisors to fill in for striking staffers on Friday.

Negotiations for a new contract have been going on for 15 months, but the union says talks have stalled. More than 99% of the union voted against the last contract proposal from the county.

"Bucks County SEIU 668 Union Members will not sacrifice living wages for decent healthcare," the union said in a statement. "Bucks County is among the wealthiest counties in the Commonwealth and the people who work for Bucks County, who serve its residents and provide essential services, should be able to afford to live in Bucks County."

The union notified county officials during a bargaining discussion on Sept. 11 that its workers intended to strike. SEIU Local 668 did not respond directly to an inquiry about specific terms the union wants in its next contract.

In a statement, the county said, "This administration stands ready to continue negotiating to reach a fair salary and benefits package for our valued employees and looks forward to welcoming them back to work on Monday."