More News:

September 20, 2024

Bucks County workers go on 1-day strike, demanding health care protections

SEIU Local 668 members – who work in 911 services, IT and CYS, among other roles – are picketing outside the county's administration building in Doylestown.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Demonstrations Strikes
Bucks County strike SEIU Local 668/Facebook

SEIU Local 668 members are picketing outside the Bucks County's administration building in Doylestown. More than 300 unionized county workers went on a one-day strike on Friday, demanding a new contract that maintains their health care benefits.

Some 300 Bucks County employees went on a one-day strike Friday, having worked nine months without a contract. 

The workers, who are members of SEIU Local 668, are picketing in front of the Bucks County Administration Building in Doylestown to demand a new contract that protects their previous health care benefits. The union rejected a contract proposal, saying it included "large cuts" to the workers' health care benefits. 

MORE: St. Joe's 'Original Hawk' Jim Brennan leaves behind legacy of connectedness, school spirit and continuous flapping

The union represents about 500 county employees working for the 911 call center, Children and Youth Services, IT department, early intervention, developmental programs and mental health, drug and alcohol support. Only 300 are permitted to strike.

Bucks County officials said they arranged for supervisors to fill in for striking staffers on Friday.

Negotiations for a new contract have been going on for 15 months, but the union says talks have stalled. More than 99% of the union voted against the last contract proposal from the county.

"Bucks County SEIU 668 Union Members will not sacrifice living wages for decent healthcare," the union said in a statement. "Bucks County is among the wealthiest counties in the Commonwealth and the people who work for Bucks County, who serve its residents and provide essential services, should be able to afford to live in Bucks County."

The union notified county officials during a bargaining discussion on Sept. 11 that its workers intended to strike. SEIU Local 668 did not respond directly to an inquiry about specific terms the union wants in its next contract.

In a statement, the county said, "This administration stands ready to continue negotiating to reach a fair salary and benefits package for our valued employees and looks forward to welcoming them back to work on Monday."

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Demonstrations Strikes Bucks County SEIU Labor Unions Government Health Care

Videos

Featured

Purchased - A couple refinancing their home

Refinance ready? Key considerations for when to refinance your mortgage
Limited - FCCC Dr Cann examines patient

Addressing the surge in early-onset cancers among young adults

Just In

Must Read

Obituaries

'Original Hawk' Jim Brennan leaves behind a legacy at St. Joe's

jim brennan SJU hawk

Sponsored

Annual Covered Bridge & Arts Festival returns to Central PA this fall

Limited - CBF - Flags

Health News

The U.S. spends more on health care than other rich countries, but its system performs much worse, report finds

U.S. health Care

TV

Up next for the Kelces: Hallmark holiday movies

donna kelce hallmark movie

Phillies

Phillies quick hits: Zack Wheeler dominates, but poor offense leads to series loss vs. Brewers

Wheeler 9.18.24

Food & Drink

Boozy Mutt to host event for dog lovers who are looking for love

Boozy Mutt Singles Night

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved