Bucks County man allegedly killed his parents and sister before standoff with police

A Bucks County man has been charged with three counts of homicide for allegedly killing his parents and sister.

Kevin Castiglia, 55, was arrested after a five-hour standoff at a home on Heather Road in Northampton Township that began as police conducted a wellness check Monday afternoon. When officers arrived, Castiglia allegedly brandished a knife, closed the door and barricaded himself inside the home as officers tried to communicate with him.

The South Central Emergency Response Team was called, and Castiglia was taken into custody at 8 p.m. During a search of the home, police found the bodies of his parents — Judith Castiglia, 84, and Fred Castiglia, 90 — and his sister, Deborah Castiglia, 53, NBC10 reported.

Deborah Castiglia's boyfriend had called police because he hadn't heard from her since Saturday, the station reported. He had gone to her parents' home Monday. Kevin Castiglia reportedly answered the door and allegedly threatened him with a knife before closing the door.

Castiglia also has been charged with terroristic threats, abuse of corpse and reckless endangerment and related offenses, court documents show. He is being held without bail at the Bucks County correctional facility. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 12.

A statement from Northampton Township Police and the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said this was an isolated incident and the larger community is not at-risk.