Wax + Wine bringing candle making experience to Stratus Rooftop Lounge

Gather a few friends together this November to make candles at the rooftop hangout Stratus, located on top of the Kimpton Hotel Monaco in Old City.

Instructors from Philly's candle bar Wax + Wine will lead two evening classes on Friday, Nov. 20. There will be 15 seasonal scents available to use.

Guests will enjoy a cozy evening at the newly-renovated, open-air bar and lounge, and leave with a candle to take home and use, or save to gift this holiday season.

Parties of up to four guests can sign up for one of the two sessions. The first runs from 7 to 9 p.m. and the second is from 9:30 p.m. to midnight. On Fridays, a DJ spins tunes from 7:30 p.m. until last call at the bar.

You can register through Stratus' website.

The $80 fee per person includes one handmade candle, as well as one cocktail and one small dish from the appetizer portion of the menu at Stratus. Bites include burrata toast, roasted shrimp and warm brie.

If you're interested but can't make the candle making experience at Stratus, there's still the option to register for a Wax + Wine class at their studio.

Friday, Nov. 20

7-9 p.m. or 9:30 p.m. to midnight | $80 per person

Stratus Rooftop Lounge

433 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

