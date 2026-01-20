More Events:

January 20, 2026

Cantina la Martina brings La Tamalada back to Kensington in first Philly event since closure

The annual festival will bring tamales, drinks, music and family activities to The Lighthouse on Feb. 1.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals La Tamalada
1 La Tamalada - Photo Provided Courtesy/Cantina la Martina

Cantina la Martina is collaborating with The Lighthouse to host their Fourth Annual La Tamalada.

Cantina la Martina will host its first Philadelphia event since closing its Kensington restaurant in November, bringing its annual La Tamalada festival to The Lighthouse on Sunday, Feb. 1.

The Mexican restaurant is owned by James Beard Award–nominated chef Dionicio Jiménez, and the event follows the restaurant’s promise to continue hosting pop-ups and community gatherings after the closure.

The free, outdoor celebration runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and features local street vendors serving handmade tamales, along with drinks and family-friendly activities.

Food and beverages will be available on a pay-as-you-go basis, with tamales sold for $6 each. Cantina la Martina will also offer a selection of alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks, including atole, champurrado, tepache and café de olla.

Cantina La Martina Event TentProvided Courtesy/Cantina la Martina

Vendors serve tamales to visitors inside the tent during Cantina la Martina’s annual La Tamalada festival in Kensington.


At 2 p.m., participating vendors will face off in a tamale competition with awards given to the top entries, and a live DJ will keep the party going throughout the afternoon.

Family activities hosted by The Lighthouse will include hayrides, barrel rides, artisan vendors and a petting zoo with horses, goats and pigs.

The event honors La Candelaria, a Mexican tradition marking the close of the holiday season, and celebrates the community gathering that traditionally follows Rosca de Reyes.

Cantina La Martina's 4th Annual La Tamalada

Sunday Feb. 1 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Lighthouse
101 E. Erie Ave. 
Philadelphia, PA 19134
Pay-as-you-go

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

