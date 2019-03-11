More Culture:

March 11, 2019

Brie Larson celebrates 'Captain Marvel' success and surprises moviegoers in NJ

By Virginia Streva
Brie Larson stars in "Captain Marvel."

Brie Larson stars in "Captain Marvel."

"Captain Marvel" just had the third-best March opening of all time, and Brie Larson celebrated the film's success by surprising moviegoers in New Jersey.

Larson appeared at the AMC Clifton Commons theater on Saturday night in Clifton, NJ. The actress joked in front of the screening audience, "I just heard I was the on the cups and popcorn and wanted to see for myself." She then thanked the crowd for coming to see the film. She also took selfies with attendees and helped fans get their popcorn and soda.

For the film's opening weekend, "Captain Marvel" made $153 million domestically and $455 million globally. This is the third-highest March opening of all time, behind "Beauty and the Beast"  ($174.8 million) and "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" ($166 million). It beat out "The Hunger Games" ($152.4 million), which now claims the #4 spot. 

It is the sixth-largest debut ever and the biggest worldwide opening of all time for a female-fronted film. It also significantly beats out the success of DC's “Wonder Woman,” which opened in 2017 with $103 million domestically, $233 million globally. 

“Captain Marvel” is the first Marvel film to be directed by a woman, Anna Boden (which she co-directed with her husband, Ryan Fleck) and this is the first Marvel film to feature a female superhero lead. 

The film received some extra attention from internet trolls after its debut. The runway hit garnered over 50,000 negative reviews on Friday morning, which is unheard of for a just-released film. Rotten Tomatoes claims there was a glitch in the system and the reviews have since been purged, but the audience score is still affected. The film received an overall score of 80 percent from film critics.

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Virginia Streva
