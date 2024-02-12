Dinner at Academy of Natural Sciences to show how your eating habits can reduce climate change

Foodies and planet enthusiasts can eat for a cause next week at the first carbon-neutral dinner hosted by the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University.

Dining for a Greener Future, to be held Thursday, Feb. 22 from 6-8 p.m., is a four-course meal comprised of foods from nearby farms. Locally-sourced ingredients reduce the carbon footprint of a meal, because they don't need to be flown or shipped from long distances. 12th Street Catering, the Philadelphia company preparing the meal, also composts leftovers from its meals and uses compostable materials, including trash bags.

After calculating the remaining carbon footprint of the meal with a carbon calculator, Drexel which will offset that number by planting trees through Trees for the Future, a nonprofit that trains farmers worldwide in agroforestry and sustainable practices. On top of that, a tree will be planted for each dinner guest.

Kim Reynolds, the chief advancement officer at the Academy of Natural Sciences, said the academy and 12th Street created the idea together.

"If you're going to have a night out, why not have a night out for good where you can really have an amazing meal in a unique setting, but also feel good about the fact that you're doing something for the planet?" Reynolds said.

The meal, prepared by 12th Street's chef, Adam DeLosso, starts with a seasonal vegetable salad made with hydroponic butter lettuce from Mill Creek Farms and a honey lime vinaigrette. That dish is followed by rotini regu pasta made with New Jersey tomatoes and a goat cheese fondue as well as chicken from Princeton's Griggstown Farms with risotto and seasonal veggies. Dessert is a spelt cake made with flour from Doylestown's Castle Valley Mill with creamed honey and bee pollen granola.

12th Street Catering created with the menu with the help of nonprofit Zone 7, which connects farmers to nearby caterers and restaurants. The dinner costs $90 without alcohol and $105 with alcohol.

Reynolds said the issue of climate change can feel overwhelming, but that small actions can have an impact. She said the academy hopes the dinner helps teach people about how they can reduce the carbon footprint in their own eating habits.

"We're hoping people have fun, we're hoping that they learn a bit on ways that they can shop locally for ingredients and then also learn more about organizations like Trees for the Future and other orgs that are trying to take action in really meaningful ways," Reynolds said.

Reynolds said they're hoping to have 50 to 100 attendees for this event, and she hopes to make this an ongoing series. 12th Street also plans to add this as one of their standard menus for events.

Thursday, Feb. 22

6-8 p.m. | $90-$105

Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University

1900 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Philadelphia, PA 19103