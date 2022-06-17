Off-duty police officer's stolen SUV found on fire in West Philly hours after armed carjacking

An off-duty police officer's 2020 Toyota Highlander was stolen at gunpoint in Southwest Philadelphia and found ablaze in the city's Cobbs Creek neighborhood early Friday morning, police say.

The carjacking happened on 56th and Pentridge streets in Kingsessing around 12:15 a.m., FOX29 reports.

The officer was parking his vehicle when an armed teenager stopped him, reached into his pockets for the keys and drove away with the vehicle, authorities said. The officer shot at the carjacker as he drove away.

While driving north on 56th Street, the carjacker hit three parked cars, police said. A 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to his hand appeared at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center shortly afterward and is being held as a suspect.

Hours later, the Highlander was found burned out on the 5900 block of Delancey Street.

This was not the only instance of gun violence in Southwest Philly overnight.

Less than an hour after the carjacking, a 17-year-old boy was killed in what police called an "execution style" shooting while leaving a Chinese takeout restaurant on South 61st Street and Buist Avenue in Elmwood Park at 12:45 a.m., 6ABC reports.

Surveillance footage of the incident shows a suspect hiding his firearm beneath a car shortly before the shooting occurred, authorities say. The teen was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

On Thursday, in an unrelated incident, two teenagers were shot to death on the 5400 block of Ridgewood Street in Kingsessing around 1:30 a.m., 6ABC reports.

Police said an 18-year-old walked up to a 19-year-old who was on a porch and shot him. Then somebody came out of the home and shot the 18-year-old.

Police only recovered two spent shell casings, but said the teens were both shot multiple times. There were seven people inside the house, including a small child, police said.

This article was updated after it was initially published.