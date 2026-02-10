Carpenters’ Hall adds monthly food tastings to after-hours whisky tours

Carpenters’ Hall is adding a culinary twist to its after-hours whisky tours this winter and spring, pairing Scotch with pickles, oysters, cheese and chocolate inside the 18th-century building where the First Continental Congress met.

The Old City landmark will host a monthly “Scotch and Snacks” tasting from February through May, expanding on its standing Tuesday and Thursday evening whisky tours. Each event includes a specialty food pairing from a local purveyor and a small-group tour led by Executive Director Michael Norris. Attendance is capped at 10 guests.

The series begins Feb. 26 with a pickle tasting from Fishtown Pickle Project, followed by oysters March 26 from Fishtown Seafood, cheese April 23 from Perrystead Dairy and chocolate May 28 from Éclat Chocolate.

The two-hour experience starts on the first floor, where delegates gathered in 1774, before moving upstairs to areas typically closed to the public. Visitors pass through a wrought-iron gate to reach the second floor, home to a 19th-century library lined with rare books and artifacts tied to the hall’s history. There, in a room once used for private Revolutionary-era meetings, participants sample three rotating Scotches while learning about the building’s Scottish roots. The whisky theme nods to architect Robert Smith, a native of Scotland who designed Carpenters’ Hall in the 18th century.

Tickets cost $60 and include the guided tour, three Scotch samples, the featured food pairing and access to special exhibits and artifacts not typically on view.

February through May (select dates)

Carpentar's Hall

320 Chestnut Street,

Philadelphia, PA, 19106

$60 per person

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.