Cars come out to show off on East Passyunk Avenue

John Strassell and John Meo drive off into the sunset with their winning trophy honoring them for one of the Top 50 best cars with their 1923 Model T replica Eagles themed car at the East Passyunk Car Show and Street Festival on July 28, 2018.
The East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District (EPABID) held their
14th Annual Car Show and Street Festival on Sunday, July 28, 2019 on East Passyunk Avenue between Broad and Dickinson streets.
Despite being a hot and humid day, the event still drew a
large crowd to preview over 200 muscle, classic, antique, custom and show
cars, trucks and motorcycles lined on the avenue.
Here's some images from the fun-filled event:
HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice
Brown Sugar performs at the East Passyunk Car Show and Street Festival on July 28, 2018.
Curtis Tyler standing next to his classic 1965 Porsche at the East Passyunk Car Show and Street Festival on July 28, 2018.
Freddee B with his 1997 Ford Expedition, Low Rider at the East Passyunk Car Show and Street Festival on July 28, 2018.
Michael Leone and Tony Amato of the NE Muscle Club were judges at the East Passyunk Car Show and Street Festival on July 28, 2018.
Jennifer Sabatino and Erica Petinni of Manatawny Still Works at the East Passyunk Car Show and Street Festival on July 28, 2018.
Madeline Bell, of the Philadelphia School of Circus, navigates the crowd at the East Passyunk Car Show and Street Festival on July 28, 2018.
Vintage hearses at the East Passyunk Car Show and Street Festival on July 28, 2018.