Cars come out to show off on East Passyunk Avenue

The East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District (EPABID) held their 14th Annual Car Show and Street Festival on Sunday, July 28, 2019 on East Passyunk Avenue between Broad and Dickinson streets.

Despite being a hot and humid day, the event still drew a large crowd to preview over 200 muscle, classic, antique, custom and show cars, trucks and motorcycles lined on the avenue.

Here's some images from the fun-filled event:

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Brown Sugar performs at the East Passyunk Car Show and Street Festival on July 28, 2018.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Curtis Tyler standing next to his classic 1965 Porsche at the East Passyunk Car Show and Street Festival on July 28, 2018.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Freddee B with his 1997 Ford Expedition, Low Rider at the East Passyunk Car Show and Street Festival on July 28, 2018.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Michael Leone and Tony Amato of the NE Muscle Club were judges at the East Passyunk Car Show and Street Festival on July 28, 2018.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Jennifer Sabatino and Erica Petinni of Manatawny Still Works at the East Passyunk Car Show and Street Festival on July 28, 2018.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Madeline Bell, of the Philadelphia School of Circus, navigates the crowd at the East Passyunk Car Show and Street Festival on July 28, 2018.