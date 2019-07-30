More Culture:

July 30, 2019

Cars come out to show off on East Passyunk Avenue

Business district throws a party in celebration of classic cars.

By Hughe Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor
Festival East Passyunk
Dillon - Car Show HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

John Strassell and John Meo drive off into the sunset with their winning trophy honoring them for one of the Top 50 best cars with their 1923 Model T replica Eagles themed car at the East Passyunk Car Show and Street Festival on July 28, 2018.

The East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District (EPABID) held their 14th Annual Car Show and Street Festival on Sunday, July 28, 2019 on East Passyunk Avenue between Broad and Dickinson streets. 

Despite being a hot and humid day, the event still drew a large crowd to preview over 200 muscle, classic, antique, custom and show cars, trucks and motorcycles lined on the avenue. 

Here's some images from the fun-filled event:

Dillon - Car ShowHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Brown Sugar performs at the East Passyunk Car Show and Street Festival on July 28, 2018.


Dillon - Car ShowHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Curtis Tyler standing next to his classic 1965 Porsche at the East Passyunk Car Show and Street Festival on July 28, 2018.


Dillon - Car ShowHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Freddee B with his 1997 Ford Expedition, Low Rider at the East Passyunk Car Show and Street Festival on July 28, 2018.


Dillon - Car ShowHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Michael Leone and Tony Amato of the NE Muscle Club were judges at the East Passyunk Car Show and Street Festival on July 28, 2018.


Dillon - Car ShowHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Jennifer Sabatino and Erica Petinni of Manatawny Still Works at the East Passyunk Car Show and Street Festival on July 28, 2018.


Dillon - Car ShowHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Madeline Bell, of the Philadelphia School of Circus, navigates the crowd at the East Passyunk Car Show and Street Festival on July 28, 2018.


Dillon - Car ShowHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Vintage hearses at the East Passyunk Car Show and Street Festival on July 28, 2018.


Hughe Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Festival East Passyunk Philadelphia Cars

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Carson Wentz, DeSean Jackson dazzle in practice as they continue to build chemistry
Carroll - DeSean Jackson Eagles Stock

Immigration

Out of ICE shackles, Keith Byrne still feels like a prisoner
Keith Byrne

Health News

U.S. News ranks Penn Medicine's hospitals among the nation's best
Penn Medicine Hospitals rank nation's best

Sixers

What will Sixers' rotation look like to start next season? A way too early look
021519-BrettBrown-USAToday

Music

Meek Mill brought his son on stage at Philly club to freestyle
Meek Mill son rap

Food & Drink

Make plans to dine out during Center City District Restaurant Week
Inside Blume, new restaurant/bar in Rittenhouse

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved