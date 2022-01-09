More Sports:

January 09, 2022

Carson Wentz, Colts eliminated from playoffs: Eagles are beneficiaries

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
010922CarsonWentz Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Carson Wentz crumbled.

Heading into their matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, arguably the worst team in the NFL, the Indianapolis Colts were 15.5-point favorites in a "win and in" game. They fell 26-11, in what has to be one of the worst losses in the history of the Colts' franchise.

Carson Wentz had a disastrous performance, completing 17 of 29 passes for 185 yards, 1 TD, and 1 INT, though the numbers don't adequately convey how ineffective he was for the Colts on Sunday. He also lost a fumble on a vintage "2020 Wentz" play in which he tried to throw a shovel pass instead of just eating a sack.

Even with the loss, the Colts weren't immediately eliminated, but when the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Baltimore Ravens, their fate was sealed.

As you're all aware, the Colts' elimination from the postseason is great news for the Philadelphia Eagles, who own the Colts' first round pick. We'll see how the late afternoon games shake out, but that pick can land as high as 16th overall.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia carson wentz Eagles Draft Colts

Videos

Featured

Limited - Houwzer - Home 2022

Selling your old home doesn't need to stop you from buying your next one
Limited - The View at Old City 1

The View at Old City’s luxury apartments offer the largest floorplans in the neighborhood

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Cowboys game
010822GardnerMinshew

Sponsored

4 Philly real estate trends to watch for in 2022
Philadelphia aerial view with bridge and skyline

Donations

How you can help the families impacted by the Fairmount rowhome fire
Fairmount fire fundraiser

Illness

One death from hepatitis A linked to Montgomery County restaurant, state health department says
Hepatitis A Outbreak

Arts & Culture

More Philly museums requiring visitors to be vaccinated against COVID-19
Philadelphia museums COVID-19 vaccine requirements

Pop Culture

'Deconstructing Bowie' exhibit celebrates the life and legacy of an influential performer
David Bowie Mural

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved