Carson Wentz, wife Maddie celebrate birth of daughter Hadley Jayne

Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback Carson Wentz and his wife Maddie welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Hadley Jayne, to the world late Monday night. The newest member of the Wentz family was born eight pounds, two ounces, and 20 inches long.

The 27-year-old Wentz, wearing a “Promoted to Daddy” shirt, took to social media on Tuesday afternoon to announce the big news.

“Late last night my beautiful wife and I were blessed to welcome our sweet little girl into the World! Hadley Jayne Wentz is a true blessing from the Lord and we are so pumped to be her parents,” Wentz wrote. “I love these two with everything I have! God is soooo good!”





Current and former Eagles such as Rodney McLeod, Darius Slay, Nathan Gerry, Jordan Howard, Josh Perkins, Shelton Gibson, Corey Clement, and Wendell Smallwood all took to Instagram to congratulate Wentz on the big news.

Wentz announced in November, with some help from the family’s three golden retrievers, that he and his wife Maddie were expecting their first child.



The Eagles also took to social media to welcome Wentz’s daughter to the world too. “Welcome to the team, Hadley Jayne Wentz,” the team wrote.

It’s safe to say that Wentz and his family are having a pretty good offseason.