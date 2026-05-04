Friday Night Jazz Series at Spruce Street Harbor Park runs May through September

May 04, 2026
Spruce Street Harbor Park will host a free Friday night jazz series this summer, bringing live performances to the Delaware River waterfront from May through September.
The Friday Night Jazz Series runs from 7 to 10 p.m. on select Fridays from May 22 through Sept. 25. The concerts are free and open to all ages.
The lineup features a rotating group of jazz musicians, with select dates curated by organizations like Jazz Philadelphia, Wednesday Open Jam and UArts Fusion Reunion.
Scheduled performers include:
• May 22: Maya Belardo
• June 5: Hiruy Tirfe
• June 19: Mervin Toussaint
• July 3: Ikechi Onyenaka
• July 17: Atomic Fizz + The Chronicles
• July 31: Ella Gahnt with Geri Oliver
• Aug. 14: SNACKTIME
• Aug. 28: The Michael Kaplan Superband
• Sept. 25: Spaga
• Sept. 25: The Shane Aaserud Quintet
Attendees can also take advantage of the park’s food and drink vendors, lounge seating and views of the waterfront skyline.
On-site parking will be limited due to construction on the I-95 CAP, according to organizers. Attendees are encouraged to walk, bike along the Delaware River Trail, use rideshare or take public transit.
May 22 - Sept. 25 (Select Fridays)
Spruce Street Harbor Park
301 S. Columbus Blvd.
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Free to attend
This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.