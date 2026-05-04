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May 04, 2026

Friday Night Jazz Series at Spruce Street Harbor Park runs May through September

The all-ages waterfront series will feature live music, food and drinks on select Fridays from May 22 to Sept. 25.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Performances Jazz
SpruceStHarborPark-42-M.Edlow.jpg M. Edlow/For Visit Philadelphia

Spruce Street Harbor Park will host a free Friday night jazz series on select dates from May through September, with live music along the Delaware River waterfront.

Spruce Street Harbor Park will host a free Friday night jazz series this summer, bringing live performances to the Delaware River waterfront from May through September.

The Friday Night Jazz Series runs from 7 to 10 p.m. on select Fridays from May 22 through Sept. 25. The concerts are free and open to all ages.

The lineup features a rotating group of jazz musicians, with select dates curated by organizations like Jazz Philadelphia, Wednesday Open Jam and UArts Fusion Reunion.

Scheduled performers include:

• May 22: Maya Belardo
• June 5: Hiruy Tirfe
• June 19: Mervin Toussaint
• July 3: Ikechi Onyenaka
• July 17: Atomic Fizz + The Chronicles
• July 31: Ella Gahnt with Geri Oliver
• Aug. 14: SNACKTIME
• Aug. 28: The Michael Kaplan Superband
• Sept. 25: Spaga
• Sept. 25: The Shane Aaserud Quintet

Attendees can also take advantage of the park’s food and drink vendors, lounge seating and views of the waterfront skyline.

On-site parking will be limited due to construction on the I-95 CAP, according to organizers. Attendees are encouraged to walk, bike along the Delaware River Trail, use rideshare or take public transit.

Friday Night Jazz Series

May 22 - Sept. 25 (Select Fridays)
Spruce Street Harbor Park
301 S. Columbus Blvd.
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.


PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Performances Jazz Spruce Street Harbor Park Delaware River Waterfront

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