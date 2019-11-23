More Health:

November 23, 2019

CDC issues E. coli outbreak warning for romaine lettuce

Lettuce grown in Salinas, California, should be avoided and disposed of, according to the CDC

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention Recalls
romaine-lettuce-recall-pexels NastyaSensei Sens/Pexels

Bagged mixes, heads and all other forms of romaine lettuce has been recalled due to a potential E.Coli outbreak.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention issued a multi-state E. coli outbreak warning Friday in connection with romaine lettuce from a popular California growing region.

Consumers should not eat lettuce grown in the Salinas, California, growing region, according to the CDC, and should instead throw it away. As of Friday evening, 40 people have been infected with E. coli across 16 states, including 28 hospitalizations and five cases of hemolytic uremic syndrome, a type of kidney failure, according to the CDC.

The FDA told CNN that if consumers can't verify where their romaine lettuce was grown, they should choose to be safe rather than sorry.

"If romaine lettuce does not have labeling information for its growing area or the source cannot be confirmed, consumers should not eat or use the romaine," Frank Yiannas, the FDA's deputy commissioner for food policy and response, told CNN. "Restaurants and retailers should not serve or sell romaine lettuce if they cannot confirm it is from outside Salinas."

Pennsylvania has three reported cases of E. Coli that have been linked to the outbreak, according to the CDC, and New Jersey has one case. Only California, Ohio, and Wisconsin have reported more cases than Pennsylvania.

After disposing of the potentially contaminated romaine, the CDC also encourages individuals to wash and sanitize drawers and/or shelves in refrigerators where romaine was stored, to limit the spread of the outbreak.

People infected with E. coli begin to show symptoms roughly two to eight days after swallowing the germ, according to the CDC. Symptoms vary, but range from stomach cramps to diarrhea and vomiting.

The warning comes almost one year to the day after the CDC issued a major E. coli warning in relation to romaine lettuce grown in Spokane, Washington.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention Recalls Pennsylvania Produce E. coli Food & Drink Diseases Outbreaks Philadelphia

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Week 12 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles vs. Seahawks
75_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Jason_Kelce_KateFrese.jpg

Business

Little Baby's Ice Cream to close all locations this month
Little Baby's Ice Cream closing

Illness

Why antibiotics don't work for the flu and common cold
Antibiotics influenza cold virus bacteria

Opinion

Natalie Egenolf: Philly fans have lots to be thankful for...
2_Gritty_2_FlyersvsKnights_KateFrese.jpg

Music

2020 Grammy Nominations: Meek Mill's 'Championships' up for Best Rap Album
Meek Mill Grammy nominations

Weekend

Things to do in Philly this weekend, Nov. 22-24
Christmas Village at LOVE Park

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved