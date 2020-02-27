Study shows that more than 40 percent of Americans are obese

A new study released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that more than 40 percent of Americans are considered obese.

During the time span of 2017-2018, the prevalence of obesity in adults was 42.4 percent compared to 30.5 percent in 1999-2000. The study, which defines obesity as having a body mass index (BMI) of greater than or equal to 30, broke down obesity rates by age, gender, and race.

The study analyzed data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Surveys (NHANES) from 1999-2000 to 2017-2018, which are used to monitor the health and nutritional status of U.S. citizens. The surveys consisted of physical exams and interviews for the study’s participants.

The age range with the highest-percentage of people with obesity is middle-aged adults aged 40-59 at 44.8 percent. Among adults aged 60 and over, 42.8 percent are obese while 40 percent of younger adults aged 20-39 are considered obese.

Middle-aged men aged 40-59 have the highest-percentage of obesity at 46.4 percent, with 42.2 percent of men aged 60 and over and 40.3 percent of men aged 20-39 are considered obese.

The prevalence of obesity was relatively similar among non-Hispanic white men (44.7 percent), non-Hispanic black men (41.1 percent), and Hispanic men (45.7 percent). However, only 17.5 percent of non-Hispanic Asian men are considered obese.

Among women, the prevalence of obesity was highest among those aged 40-59, as well as those 60 and over, at 43.3 percent. Meanwhile, 39.7 percent of women aged 20-39 are considered obese.

Roughly 57 percent of non-Hispanic black women were considered obese, while 43.7 percent of Hispanic women and 39.8 percent of non-Hispanic white were obese. Obesity among non-Hispanic Asian women was only 17.2 percent.

The study also analyzed the prevalence of severe obesity among adults, finding that the percentage of individuals suffering from severe obesity rose from 4.7 percent in 1999-2000 to 9.2 percent in 2017-2018. It also found that severe obesity, which is defined by the study as having a BMI of equal to or greater than 40, was higher among women (11.5 percent) than men (6.9 percent).

Adults aged 40-59 had the highest-prevalence of severe obesity at 11.5 percent, while 9.1 percent of adults aged 20-39 and 5.8 percent of adults aged 60 and over are considered severely obese. Non-Hispanic black adults have the highest level of severe obesity (13.8 percent), while non-Hispanic Asian adults have the lowest.

Among adults, the prevalence of both obesity and severe obesity was the highest in non-Hispanic black adults at 49.6 percent, while the lowest was among non-Hispanic Asian adults at 17.4 percent.





