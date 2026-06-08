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June 08, 2026

Charli XCX will launch her North American arena tour in Philly this September

The Sept. 11 concert at Xfinity Mobile Arena will be the first stop on the singer's 'Music, Fashion, Film Tour.'

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Performances Charli XCX
Charli XCX Provided Courtesy/Live Nation

Charli XCX will open her North American "Music, Fashion, Film Tour" at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia on Sept. 11, 2026.

Charli XCX will begin her next North American tour with a stop in Philadelphia this fall.

The singer's "Music, Fashion, Film Tour" opens Friday, Sept. 11, at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Special guests are expected to join her on all tour dates.

The tour follows the release of Charli XCX's new album, Music, Fashion, Film, which arrives July 24. The album includes the songs "SS26" and "Rock Music."

Fans can sign up for early access to tickets through June 10. Presale tickets go on sale June 12 at 9 a.m., followed by a general sale at 1 p.m.

Charli XCX first gained attention through collaborations with artists including Icona Pop and Iggy Azalea before establishing herself as a solo artist. Her recent work, including the Grammy-winning album Brat, helped introduce her music to a broader audience.

Charli XCX's "Music, Fashion, Film Tour"

Friday, Sept. 11
Xfinity Mobile Arena
3601 S. Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19148

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Performances Charli XCX Philadelphia Xfinity Mobile Arena

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