Charli XCX will launch her North American arena tour in Philly this September

Charli XCX will begin her next North American tour with a stop in Philadelphia this fall.

The singer's "Music, Fashion, Film Tour" opens Friday, Sept. 11, at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Special guests are expected to join her on all tour dates.

The tour follows the release of Charli XCX's new album, Music, Fashion, Film, which arrives July 24. The album includes the songs "SS26" and "Rock Music."

Fans can sign up for early access to tickets through June 10. Presale tickets go on sale June 12 at 9 a.m., followed by a general sale at 1 p.m.

Charli XCX first gained attention through collaborations with artists including Icona Pop and Iggy Azalea before establishing herself as a solo artist. Her recent work, including the Grammy-winning album Brat, helped introduce her music to a broader audience.

Friday, Sept. 11

Xfinity Mobile Arena

3601 S. Broad St.

Philadelphia, PA 19148

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