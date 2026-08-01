A check-in on the 'other' NFC East teams' training camps

With training camps humming around the NFL, let's take a quick peek in on what's going on with the Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders, and New York Giants.

Jerry Jones said that the Cowboys never stopped pursuing Maxx Crosby

Back in March, the Raiders traded Maxx Crosby to the Ravens for a pair of first-round picks, and then the Ravens infamously reneged on the trade due to injury concerns. Crosby went back to Las Vegas, where he remains a commonly speculated trade target.

Before that saga unfolded, the Cowboys were reportedly also in the mix for Crosby. At the start of Cowboys camp, Jerry Jones was asked why the Cowboys walked away from discussions to trade for Crosby. He said, "We didn't." So, you know, those rumors are going to heat right back up.

The Cowboys need better edge rushers. They traded for Rashan Gary, who is probably now their best edge defender, but who also has zero double-digit sack seasons in his seven-year career. They spent recent high picks on a pair of edges in 2025 second-rounder Donovan Ezeiruaku and 2026 first-rounder Malachi Lawrence. They have some potential with those young guys, but they still have to prove themselves.

The Raiders would almost certainly demand at least a first-round pick for Crosby, and likely more. Crosby would certainly help the Cowboys' defense, but personally, that is not a price I would pay for a player with significant injury concerns who will turn 29 this month.

It's worth noting that the Cowboys have one first-round pick in 2027. They technically kinda-sorta hold two first-round picks — their own, and the Packers' pick — but they owe whichever one of those picks ends up being better to the Jets. Obviously, that makes their first-round pick less valuable in trade discussions.

Dak Prescott gave the Cowboys' offense a terrible nickname

Prescott is apparently calling the Cowboys' offense "GOTI," an acronym for "greatest offense there is."

Tyler Guyton said Dak Prescott has a new slogan for this year’s Dallas Cowboys offense:



GOTI



“Greatest offense there is.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 29, 2026

Oof. Just a brutally bad nickname that surely won't be used derogatorily this season.

Deebo Samuel is signing back with the 49ers

Last offseason the Commanders traded a pick to the Niners for Samuel, and paid him over $18 million for one crappy season, and now he is going back to his original team a year later for a lot less money. And by trading for this obviously declining player the Commanders also didn't find a real answer at WR2, which they still don’t have.

Their 2025 offseason remains a strategic disaster.

Malik Nabers looks pretty good

At the end of May, Nabers played in a charity softball game, and he did not look like a guy who would be playing in an NFL football game anytime soon. Via Jordan Raanan:

Well, fast forward a couple months and he looks like a guy with a chance to play Week 1. Video via SNY:

Nabers had a great rookie season, catching 109 passes for 1204 yards and 7 TDs. In his second season, he tore his ACL and meniscus in Week 4. From Raanan:

Nabers tore his ACL and needed a full meniscus repair in October. He needed a second surgery earlier this year to clean up scar tissue and eliminate some of the stiffness. That set his timeline back a bit and put Week 1 in jeopardy. But Nabers remained in New Jersey this summer and attacked his rehab aggressively. The Giants opted not to put him on the physically unable to perform list earlier this week for the start of camp. That was a step in the right direction.

Nabers is by far the Giants' best skill position player, so if he is available Week 1 that would be kind of a big deal for them. #Analysis.

The Eagles play the Giants Weeks 9 and 18.