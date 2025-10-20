More Culture:

October 20, 2025

Film dubbed 'Cheesesteak' seeks extras in Philly for basketball scene

The Apple Original Films production, which appears to be Mark Wahlberg's latest project, will shoot in the city on Sunday, Nov. 9.

Kristin Hunt
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Philly casting call Lê Minh/Pexels

An Apple Original Films production needs extras in Philly for a shooting Sunday, Nov. 9. Though the casting call says the movie title is 'Cheesesteak,' it's likely the Mark Wahlberg sports dramedy 'Weekend Warriors.'

Philadelphians can get paid to cheer and clap in an upcoming Apple Original Films feature named — what else? — "Cheesesteak."

The production is seeking background actors for a scene filming in the city Sunday, Nov. 9. It will be at a basketball game, with the extras playing fans. The casting call is open to anyone ages 18 and up. They will be paid $17.50 per hour, or up to $140 for the shoot, per the Backstage magazine listing.

MORE: 'Enongo' follows a rapper and academic, who once lived in Philly, as she finds her voice

The application form asks for basic information and clothing sizes, as well as full-body and waist up photos. Extras who volunteer their car for use in the production may get paid extra.

"Cheesesteak" is written and directed by Stephen Chbosky, the author of "The Perks of Being a Wallflower." (He also wrote and directed the 2012 adaptation of that novel.) But the movie title may just be a code name for "Weekend Warriors," an upcoming sports dramedy starring Mark Wahlberg. It's a remake of a 2023 German film "Weekend Rebels" about a father who takes his autistic son to see every Premier League soccer team's stadium so he can pick a favorite club. Real-life dad Mirco von Juterczenka and his son Jason inspired the story.

The American version, which LeBron James is producing, is expected to swap soccer for basketball. "Weekend Warriors" recently filmed in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, and other locales in the wider Boston area.

