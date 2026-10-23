Chef's Pick: Emmett's Evan Snyder says cooking soup is 'soulful' and this place is 'fantastic' at it

After almost two years in Olde Kensington, Emmett chef Evan Snyder said the Levantine restaurant has changed from its original plan, but that's not a bad thing.

"We've become more of a tasting menu, special-occasion kind of restaurant, which is not necessarily how we envisioned opening, but it's what we've become," Evans said. "There's nothing wrong with that, there's an anniversary or a birthday every day, every year. So, it's not the worst thing in the world."

The rotating menu at 161 W. Girard Ave. features pastas, crudos and fired meats from Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, Israel and Palestine. Snyder, 34, opened the restaurant named after his son with managing partner Julian van der Tak in January 2025, and the spot has received multiple accolades including a mention on Esquire's best new restaurants list and being a James Beard Award finalist.

But before all of that, Snyder was a latchkey kid who got a little bored of the takeout options in his hometown outside New Hope. Snyder's professional culinary roots began in Orlando, where he attended Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts. He bounced around at restaurants in New Orleans and Washington, D.C., and eventually returning to the region to lead the kitchen at Redcrest Kitchen in Queen Village.

Chef's Pick is an occasional series where PhillyVoice asks local chefs to weigh in on the city's growing dining scene.

Next month, he's hosting a collaborative dinner on Nov. 8 with Manny and Gina Ocasio, the co-owners of Mira in Buffalo, New York. And he and van der Tak have plans to launch Jean, a chef's counter, fine-dining spot in the upstairs above Emmett, although there's still no official opening date.

Ahead of those new ventures, he spoke to PhillyVoice about some of his favorite South Philadelphia spots, the "no rules" culture here and why soups are the most soulful form of cooking. These answers have been edited for length and clarity.

What got you into cooking?

It started off with both of my parents working multiple jobs. Being an only child, there was $20 left on the counter to get myself something to eat. And it was like, how much pizza or Chinese food can you actually eat every single day? So I started using that money to go buy groceries and make simple things. It's stupid now, thinking about it, but I was making grilled cheese. But it was pretty much attributed to fending for myself.

I was 10 or 11, but I never thought about it as a career, it was more so just doing it and liking it. Eventually, I started making my own pasta. This was all pre-TikTok and all those videos, so it's not like I was learning through my phone or anything, it was just reading a book and trying to figure it out that way.