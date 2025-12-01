Emmett named to Esquire's best new restaurants list

Emmett, the Levantine restaurant that opened in Olde Kensington in January, made Esquire's annual list of the best new dining spots in the country.

The lifestyle magazine included 33 restaurants on its 2025 list. Emmett, headed by chef Evan Snyder and managing partner Julian van der Tak, is the only one from Pennsylvania.

Esquire called Emmett the "Philly flavor of now" and highlighted its rye tartlet with Wagyu tartare, sesame madeleines charred corn agnolotti.

"As the streetcars clang by, chef Evan Snyder harnesses the techniques and ingredients of the Middle East for a dinner that tingles with invention and big swings," Joshua David Stein wrote. "How else to describe an absolute banger of duck breast with date malfouf? It's another reason, as Philly boys Hall & Oates once sang, 'to spend another fall in Philadelphia.'"

Esquire judged restaurants based on a mix of food and atmosphere — places where "spectacular food is coupled with a damn good time."

"We're absolutely honored to be mentioned among so many other incredible restaurants around the country, including people we look up to and are inspired by," van der Tak said in an email. "It's an acknowledgement of our team's tireless commitment and a mandate to continue to provide the same exceptional experience to every guest we share an evening with, and to represent Philadelphia and its community of outstanding restaurants."

Emmett's rotating menu features the cuisines of several Mediterranean countries, including Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, Israel and Palestine with dishes such as crudos, pasta and fired meats. The 1,600-square-foot restaurant, at 161 W. Girard Ave., includes 36 table seats and a 10-seat bar.

Synder joined Emmett after serving as executive chef of Redcrest Kitchen in Queen Village. Van der Tak has worked at several acclaimed Philly restaurants, including Jean-Georges, Vernick Fish and others owned by Michael Schulson and Stephen Starr.