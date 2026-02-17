More News:

February 17, 2026

Parker vows, 'We will not allow anyone to erase our history,' following President's House lawsuit ruling

The mayor's recorded statements were some of her strongest yet against the Trump administration, which had removed the slavery exhibit from Independence Mall in January.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Lawsuits President's House
Cherelle Parker slavery exhibit Michaela Althouse/PhillyVoice

Mayor Cherelle Parker praised a court order requiring the Trump administration to restore the slavery exhibit at the President's House, saying the city will not allow anyone to erase its history. Federal workers stripped displays about slavery from the site on Jan. 22, 2026.

Mayor Cherelle Parker reacted to the city's recent legal win against the federal government in a video Tuesday, issuing a rare, albeit indirect, critique of the Trump administration.

In a recorded statement posted to X, formerly Twitter, Parker praised the court's decision to grant a preliminary injunction that requires federal officials to restore the exhibit on slavery at the President's House at Independence National Historical Park, pending further litigation. U.S. District Judge Cynthia Rufe wrote in a 40-page decision released Monday that the displays, which federal parks workers stripped from the site on Jan. 22, must be returned unaltered.

RELATED: Slavery exhibit at President's House must be restored by Trump administration, judge orders

Parker referenced the decision in her video, thanking Rufe for acknowledging the city's right to "mutual agreement" with the National Parks Service regarding changes to the exhibit. She also directly quoted the judge's assertion that a federal agency "cannot arbitrarily decide what is true, based on its own whims." 

Toward the end of the video, the mayor linked the city's pride to its acknowledgement of "all of our history and all of our truth, no matter how painful it may be."

"We will not allow anyone to erase our history," said Parker, who wore sweatshirt with the name of her alma mater, Lincoln University, in the clip.

The mayor did not name the president in her message, but her comments and lawsuit are some of her most direct actions yet against the Trump administration. While the Democratic mayors of some cities have sharply criticized the federal government since Donald Trump resumed office, Parker has largely stayed silent. As the president threatened sanctuary cities, she even stepped away from the label, branding Philadelphia a "welcoming city" instead.

Throughout the Trump administration's pressure campaign against the University of Pennsylvania, Parker also avoided joining the conflict as the federal government cut off hundreds of millions in research funding and threatened to revoke student visas and the immigration statuses of some college employees. Parker has a master's degree in public administration from Penn, and the university is the largest private employer in Philadelphia.

The President's House exhibit tells the stories of nine enslaved people, brought to Philadelphia by President George Washington. It was removed following a federal review of signage at public parks and monuments for "divisive narratives."

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Lawsuits President's House Philadelphia Donald Trump Slavery Independence National Historical Park Cherelle Parker History

Videos

Featured

1282026 - flea market

The Big Flea Market will bring vintage fashion and midcentury style to New Jersey this February
Limited - Jefferson Health United Haalthcare

UnitedHealthcare’s decision puts patients at risk

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Slavery exhibit at President's House must be restored, judge rules

Presidents House Opinion

Sponsored

Local 98 supports Mummers Parade

IBEW Admit One

Prevention

Possible measles exposure reported at Philadelphia International Airport

measles exposure Philly airport

Entertainment

A look back at figure skater Isabeau Levito's path to the Olympics

Isabeau Levito

Entertainment

Shinedown bringing world tour to Xfinity Mobile Arena in July

Shinedown band coming to philly

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: All-Star recap; what needs to change after return from break?

Maxey Edgecombe 2.14.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved