More News:

October 23, 2019

Cherry Hill school district rejects donor's offer to pay $14,000 lunch debt

Students owing more than $75 will not be permitted to attend proms or field trips

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Education School Lunch
1023_school lunch Pablo Alcala/Lexington Herald-Leader/MCT/Sipa USA

Cherry Hill Public Schools in New Jersey is sparking national conversation with its school lunch policy, which prohibits students with lunch debts more than $75 from attending prom and other activities. The school district has refused to take donations to solve its lunch debt issue. Above is a file photo of a school cafeteria.

Officials with the Cherry Hill Public Schools this week rejected a Philadelphia donor's offer to pay the lunch debt owed by students amid announcements that students with outstanding lunch fees would not be able to attend their proms or field trips.

Cherry Hill school district superintendent Joseph Meloche said it would not accept donations toward the $14,343 meal debt incurred by more than 340 students.

MORE NEWS: New Jersey's American Dream mega-mall to debut indoor Nickelodeon theme park, ice rink on Friday

In August, a controversial plan proposed that students with fees above $10 would receive a tuna sandwich instead of a hot meal. That's when former Cherry Hill resident and business owner Steve Ravitz posted on Facebook, saying he would "be happy to solve this issue" by paying off the debt. 

But Ravitz says he never heard from the district.

The New Jersey district, which is now making international headlines for "lunch-shaming," has said it believes some parents with outstanding fees can afford to pay it. 

“Simply erasing the debt does not address the many families with financial means who have just chosen not to pay what is owed,” Meloche and Cherry Hill school board president Eric Goodwin said in a joint statement.

A month after the tuna sandwich proposal, the district announced that all students, regardless of debt, would still be able to select a hot meal for lunch. But they would not be able to participate in school activities like proms or school trips. 

Under the current plan, students with a debt under $10 will still receive a hot meal. When the debt reaches $25, parents will be contacted to discuss the balance and financial needs. At $75, parents will be called for a mandatory meeting with school officials and students will not be able to participate in activities until the bill is paid.

The Inquirer reported that statewide, New Jersey schools serve about 225,000 free or reduced-price breakfasts and 400,000 free or reduced-price lunches. And about 20% of Cherry Hill's 11,000 student base are eligible for reduced-price or free meals.

CEO of LaColombe coffee, Todd Carmichael, recently paid a $22,467 check to a Northeastern Pennsylvania school district also accused of "lunch-shaming." Carmichael, who said he grew up relying on free lunches, was initially rejected by the Wyoming Valley West School District in Luzerne County. The district eventually issued an apology and accepted the donation.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Education School Lunch Philadelphia School Funding Schools Cherry Hill

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

15 Sixers predictions for the 2019-20 season
Joel-Embiid-Sixers_102219_usat

Business

New Jersey's American Dream mega-mall to debut indoor Nickelodeon theme park, ice rink on Friday
112015_AmericanDreammall

Children's Health

Secondhand smoke exposure may harm children's developing eyesight
smoking cigarette

Eagles

How many leaks does it take to sink the Eagles? We're about to find out.
Doug-Pederson-eagles_102119_usat

Movies

'The Irishman' review: Scorsese's mob drama is worth the hype
The Irishman with Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci

Food & Drink

Misconduct Tavern and Yards create Allen Iverson-inspired beer
Allen Iverson-inspired beer in Philly

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved