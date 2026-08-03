More Events:

August 03, 2026

Chester County giving away free emergency preparedness tablets Aug. 13

People who live, work or attend school within 10 miles of the Limerick Clean Energy Center or Peach Bottom Clean Energy Center can receive free potassium iodide (KI) tablets during the Chester County Health Department's annual emergency preparedness event

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Community Emergency Preparedness
Limerick Clean Energy Center Red0ctober22/Wikimedia Commons

Free potassium iodide tablets will be available Aug. 13 for people who live, work or attend school within 10 miles of the Limerick Clean Energy Center.

The Chester County Health Department will distribute free potassium iodide (KI) tablets during its annual emergency preparedness event on Thursday, Aug. 13. People who live, work or attend school within 10 miles of the Limerick Clean Energy Center or Peach Bottom Clean Energy Center are eligible to receive them.

The annual Potassium Iodide Dispensing Event and Community Resource Fair will be held from noon to 6 p.m. at Phoenixville Middle School. Registration is encouraged but not required for individuals and families.

Potassium iodide helps protect the thyroid from radioactive iodine during a radiological emergency. Officials say the tablets should only be taken if directed by the governor, the Pennsylvania Department of Health or the Chester County Health Department.

Anyone who received KI tablets before May 2024 should replace them because they have expired. New tablets distributed at the event expire Jan. 31, 2034.

The event also includes a free community resource fair with information on mental health, senior services, food assistance, health care and youth programs. People who cannot attend can request KI tablets online through the Chester County Health Department.

Potassium Iodide Dispensing Event and Resource Fair

Thursday, Aug. 13 | Noon - 6 p.m.
Phoenixville Middle School
1000 Purple Pride Pkwy.
Phoenixville, PA 19460
Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Community Emergency Preparedness Chester County Limerick

Featured

Limited Visit NJ - Twisted Dunes Golf Club

7 secret getaways in NJ
Mid adult couple working on home finance

Why your budget feels tighter even when you’re doing everything right

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Parallel parking contest organizers seek to improve drivers' etiquette

Parallel Parking Competition

Events

Upcoming events in Philly

Stock Philly Skyline in Summer

Prevention

Liquid cavity treatment, used in other countries, could benefit U.S. kids, researchers say

Cavities Tooth Decay

History

What changes for 2026 are here to stay now that big events are over?

2026 permanent changes

Sponsored

Why your budget feels tighter

Mid adult couple working on home finance

Phillies

What to expect from the Phillies on MLB trade deadline day

Phillies-front-office-Dombrowski_111224_USAT

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved