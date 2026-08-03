Chester County giving away free emergency preparedness tablets Aug. 13

The Chester County Health Department will distribute free potassium iodide (KI) tablets during its annual emergency preparedness event on Thursday, Aug. 13. People who live, work or attend school within 10 miles of the Limerick Clean Energy Center or Peach Bottom Clean Energy Center are eligible to receive them.

The annual Potassium Iodide Dispensing Event and Community Resource Fair will be held from noon to 6 p.m. at Phoenixville Middle School. Registration is encouraged but not required for individuals and families.

Potassium iodide helps protect the thyroid from radioactive iodine during a radiological emergency. Officials say the tablets should only be taken if directed by the governor, the Pennsylvania Department of Health or the Chester County Health Department.

Anyone who received KI tablets before May 2024 should replace them because they have expired. New tablets distributed at the event expire Jan. 31, 2034.

The event also includes a free community resource fair with information on mental health, senior services, food assistance, health care and youth programs. People who cannot attend can request KI tablets online through the Chester County Health Department.

Potassium Iodide Dispensing Event and Resource Fair

Thursday, Aug. 13 | Noon - 6 p.m.

Phoenixville Middle School

1000 Purple Pride Pkwy.

Phoenixville, PA 19460

Free to attend

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