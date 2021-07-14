Chestnut Hill's Christmas in July offers shopping deals

Chestnut Hill is celebrating Christmas in July on Saturday, July 24 and Sunday, July 25.

There will be holiday music, a visit from Santa and specials at neighborhood businesses. Those who like to get a head start on their Christmas shopping can pick up gifts for friends, family and even themselves.

A brass quartet will stroll Germantown Avenue on July 24, playing Christmas tunes from noon to 3 p.m. Santa also will walk the avenue on July 24 from 2-5 p.m. On July 25, carolers will be out and about from 3-6 p.m.

Below are the Christmas in July shopping specials:

• AR Workshop: There will be a holiday sample sale, as well as ornament make-and-take sets available to create on-site or to take home. There also will be a hot chocolate station and cookie decorating station. Guests will be able to walk in and make mini holiday signs, as well. • Bredenbeck’s Bakery: There will be cookies in the shape of snowmen and the Grinch for sale.

• The Bone Appetite: Buy one, get one free dog Christmas cookies, plus 30% off all Christmas merchandise. There will be some refreshments and dog ice cream for sale for the pups. • Sl8 hair lounge: Offering 20% off all retail and a free gift with purchase. • Kimberly James Bridal: A 25% off sale on wedding gowns. • Villavillekula: Big clearance event will kick off with 30-50% off most spring and summer merchandise. • Made By ME Handmade Gourmet Chocolates: Stop by to pick up peppermint bark July 22-24. • Woodmere Art Museum: Chestnut Hill Business Association members receive a 10% discount on any purchase in the museum store. • The Little Gallery: Offering 10% off any sales. • Sara Campbell: Offering 15% off both full-price and sale apparel. • Robertson’s Flowers: There will be in-store "royal rummage" items, including a selection of holiday goods. Also, the new release of Old World Christmas’ ornament of Santa getting the vaccine and Santa with a mask will be for sale.

Restaurant and retail deals and specials are being updated daily. Check online for the most up-to-date list before visiting for Christmas in July.



Saturday, July 24 and Sunday, July 25

Chestnut Hill