July 14, 2021

Chestnut Hill's Christmas in July offers shopping deals

Stock up on gifts early at businesses along Germantown Avenue

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Chestnut Hill Christmas in July Courtesy of/Chestnut Hill Business District

Chestnut Hill is offering holiday-themed entertainment, plus business and restaurant specials on July 24-25. Santa will make an appearance and visitors can start on purchasing Christmas gifts early.

Chestnut Hill is celebrating Christmas in July on Saturday, July 24 and Sunday, July 25.

There will be holiday music, a visit from Santa and specials at neighborhood businesses. Those who like to get a head start on their Christmas shopping can pick up gifts for friends, family and even themselves.

A brass quartet will stroll Germantown Avenue on July 24, playing Christmas tunes from noon to 3 p.m. Santa also will walk the avenue on July 24 from 2-5 p.m. On July 25, carolers will be out and about from 3-6 p.m.

Below are the Christmas in July shopping specials:

• AR Workshop: There will be a holiday sample sale, as well as ornament make-and-take sets available to create on-site or to take home. There also will be a hot chocolate station and cookie decorating station. Guests will be able to walk in and make mini holiday signs, as well.

• Bredenbeck’s Bakery: There will be cookies in the shape of snowmen and the Grinch for sale.

• The Bone Appetite: Buy one, get one free dog Christmas cookies, plus 30% off all Christmas merchandise. There will be some refreshments and dog ice cream for sale for the pups.

• Sl8 hair lounge: Offering 20% off all retail and a free gift with purchase.

• Kimberly James Bridal:  A 25% off sale on wedding gowns.

• Villavillekula: Big clearance event will kick off with 30-50% off most spring and summer merchandise.

• Made By ME Handmade Gourmet Chocolates: Stop by to pick up peppermint bark July 22-24.

• Woodmere Art Museum: Chestnut Hill Business Association members receive a 10% discount on any purchase in the museum store.

• The Little Gallery: Offering 10% off any sales.

• Sara Campbell: Offering 15% off both full-price and sale apparel.

• Robertson’s Flowers: There will be in-store "royal rummage" items, including a selection of holiday goods. Also, the new release of Old World Christmas’ ornament of Santa getting the vaccine and Santa with a mask will be for sale.

Restaurant and retail deals and specials are being updated daily. Check online for the most up-to-date list before visiting for Christmas in July.

Christmas in July

Saturday, July 24 and Sunday, July 25
Chestnut Hill

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

