Chestnut Hill's winter festivities include an early return of the Holiday Garden Railway

Hot chocolate, treats and charming little railcars await in Chestnut Hill for a series of events celebrating the festive season.

Holidays on the Hill, the neighborhood's annual winter celebration, is scheduled from Nov. 23 to Dec. 30.

Morris Arboretum will again showcase its Holiday Garden Railway, with model trains, natural foliage, glowing lights and replicas of local buildings.

Due to high demand, the railway will open on Saturday, Nov. 23, a full week earlier than originally scheduled, and go until Dec. 30. During the day, it will be free to view with general admission to the arboretum. Ticketed nighttime viewing events will let visitors watch a more spectacular display with laser lights from 4:30-8 p.m. on Thursdays to Sundays. Those tickets are $17 for arboretum members and $22 for non-members.

Also on Nov. 23, Woodmere Art Museum is hosting the annual Circle of Trees celebration. The free-to-enter festival begins at 5:30 p.m. and will mark the lighting of the museum and its surrounding trees. Hot drinks, cookies and goodie bags will be available, and Santa Claus will arrive on an antique fire truck.

On Nov. 30, Small Business Saturday will give people the opportunity to support local retailers and restaurants with holiday shopping. Meanwhile, Santa will stroll through Germantown Avenue and carolers dressed in Victorian attire will perform.

On the first three Wednesdays in December, stores will extend their hours and feature entertainment, specials and complimentary refreshments for Stag & Doe Nights from 5-9 p.m.

On Dec. 6, the monthly Arts & Eats First Friday — which showcases art galleries and restaurants along Germantown Avenue — will take a yuletide tinge with lights, decorations and the sounds of a brass quartet.

The Chestnut Hill Community Association will hold its annual parade on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 9 a.m. It will start at Chestnut and Germantown avenues and end an hour later at Market at the Fareway on 8221 Germantown Ave. Expect to see marching bands, vintage cars and even the Phanatic in the procession.

Lastly on the program is the Holiday House Tour on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors can take a trolley or drive their car on a self-guided tour and stop at some of the neighborhood's homes, all decorated for the season. Attendees can listen to live music and take advantage of discounts at local businesses.

Saturday, Nov. 23-Wednesday, Dec. 30





Circle of Trees

Saturday, Nov. 23 | 5:30 p.m.

Woodmere Art Museum

9201 Germantown Ave.





Holiday Garden Railway

Saturday, Nov. 23-Wednesday, Dec. 30

10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, 4:30-8 p.m. nighttime viewings Thursdays to Sundays

Morris Arboretum & Gardens

100 E. Northwestern Ave.





Small Business Saturday

Saturday, Nov. 30 | 12-3 p.m.

Germantown Avenue





Stag & Doe Nights

Wednesday, Dec. 4, 11, 18 | 5-9 p.m.

Germantown Avenue





Arts & Eats First Friday

Friday, Dec. 6 | 5-9 p.m.

Germantown Avenue





Holiday Parade

Saturday, Dec. 7 | 9-10 a.m.

Chestnut Hill and Germantown avenues





Holiday House Tour

Saturday, Dec. 14 | 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Check-in at St. Joseph’s Hall on Chestnut Hill College