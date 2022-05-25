Chickie's and Pete's to pay tolls for drivers traveling to the Jersey Shore for Memorial Day weekend

Memorial Day weekend is just days away. As always, many people from the Philadelphia region will head down to the Jersey Shore to celebrate the unofficial start to summer.

After a two-year hiatus, Chickie's & Pete's will again pay the tolls of all drivers who pass through the eastbound Egg Harbor Toll Plaza exit on the Atlantic City Expressway from 5-6 p.m. Friday.

Chickie's & Pete's founder Pete Ciarocchi said the company chose to bring back the special promotion in the spirit of the holiday.

"My dad and uncles were all in the military," Ciarocchi said. "In fact, my Uncle George, who was my restaurant mentor, won the Silver Star for bravery. He was quite the guy and I couldn't think of a better way to honor him."

Chickie's & Pete's also is partnering with the South Jersey Transportation Authority for a celebration at the Frank S. Farley Plaza in Hammonton from noon to 5 p.m. People on their way down the shore can enjoy free food and drinks from Starbucks, Hershey's Ice Cream, 7-Eleven and others. Coca-Cola also will be on hand selling Monster Energy drinks.

Families are welcome to come out for face painting and a demonstration by the New Jersey State Police Dog Search and Rescue Team. Ambassadors from the animal rescue sanctuary The Funny Farm also will be there.

"We simply could not be more excited to get back to kicking off and celebrating summer by paying for driver's tolls again," Ciarocchi said. "This year we are celebrating more than just the kick-off to summer. We are paying for the tolls to thank all those who supported us the past two years. Chickie's & Pete's customers supported us and now we get to return the favor."

Chickie's & Pete's also is working with nonprofit The Patriot Fund this Memorial Day weekend to support veterans. The Patriot Fund is a Delaware Valley-based organization that partners with other nonprofits to support military members as they return home from service, helping them gain emotional, social and financial stability.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chickie's & Pete's and SJTA had held the Memorial Day weekend promotion each year since 2013. More than 285,000 drivers typically use the Atlantic City Expressway over the holiday weekend.

Free Toll Friday

Friday, May 27

5-6 p.m.

Egg Harbor Toll Plaza

Atlantic City Expressway