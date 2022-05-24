More Events:

May 24, 2022

Hyatt Centric Hotel to celebrate Pride Month with artist reception, craft market

Muralist Tiff Urquhart will have her work displayed in the Center City hotel as part of its 'Makers Series'

Hyatt Centric Philadelphia is celebrating Pride Month with two events. On June 2, the hotel will host an open reception featuring Tiff Urquhart, whose artwork will be featured in the hotel. On June 18, the hotel will host a Pride-themed 'Maker's Market' with LGBTQ+ art vendors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pride Month is almost here. During June, dozens of businesses in Philadelphia will be celebrating and supporting the LGBTQ community. 

Hyatt Centric Philadelphia, the Rittenhouse Square hotel that opened in 2020 in the former location of Little Pete's Diner, will hold its first Pride-themed Maker's Market on Saturday, June 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in its Alexander Ballroom. The event will highlight Philly-based queer artists.

Hyatt Centric also will feature artwork from queer contemporary street artist and muralist Tiff Urquhart throughout June as part of its "Makers Series." Urquhart's work will be on display throughout the hotel. The hotel will host an open reception on Thursday, June 2 from 6:30-8 p.m. for people to browse or purchase the artwork. 

"We're honored to collaborate with such an immensely talented spate of LGBTQ+ makers and artists in the Philadelphia area on this first ever Maker's Market," said Daniel Briones, director of sales and marketing at Hyatt Centric. "We couldn't be more excited to see this market come together and we're very much looking forward to kicking off the festivities with our June artist of the month, Tiff Urquhart." 

Tiff Urquhart, a Philadelphia-based street artist, will have her work featured prominently throughout Hyatt Centric in June, beginning with a 'Meet the Artist' open reception on June 2 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Patchwork Restaurant will provide complimentary light bites and pay-as-you-go craft cocktails.


Urquhart has been working as an artist in Philadelphia since moving to the city from Florida after college. Last year, the muralist responded to developers painting over a mural of LGBTQ activist Gloria Casarez by painting a new one a few blocks away. 

In November, Urquhart worked with Visit Philadelphia's "Love and Grit" campaign, painting over empty storefronts impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Urquhart teamed up with Franny Lou's Porch in Kensington and Girls Auto Clinic in Upper Darby on two mixed-media paintings. 

During the open reception, guests are welcome to check out the short exhibition and enjoy complimentary light bites from Patchwork restaurant, as well as pay-as-you-go craft cocktails. 

Hyatt Centric will celebrate Pride Month with its first Pride-themed Maker's Market on Saturday, June 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Alexander Ballroom. Artist Tiff Urquhart and several other Philly-based artists and crafters will be featured.


Urquhart's work also will be featured at the Maker's Market alongside several LGBTQ-based small businesses. A list of the participating businesses is below, though there may be some others added ahead of the craft market.

TwoCryptids: A queer-owned retailer selling pins, clothing, totes and stickers
Hearth Remedies: An online apothecary selling bath products, skin care and herbal smoke blends
Queer Candle Co.: A queer couple-owned business selling soy wax candles
Bleed Your Heart Out Glass: Small-batch stained glass
Allegra Pronesti: A non-binary fashion designer selling unisex clothes
Toxic Femme: A transgender, non-binary apparel company
Kenni Field: Handmade ceramic jewelry, bowls and home decor
Elias Gurrola: A queer and inclusive swimwear and intimate clothing brand for men
Tiff Urquhart: Philadelphia-based contemporary street artist and muralist

The market is open to the public and free to attend. Artwork and craft items will be available for purchase. 

Pride Month Artist Reception

Thursday, June 2
6:30-8 p.m. | Free
Hyatt Centric Philadelphia
1620 Chancellor St.
Philadelphia, PA 19103

Pride Month Maker's Market

Saturday, June 18
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Free
Hyatt Centric Philadelphia
1620 Chancellor St.
Philadelphia, PA 19103

