May 19, 2022

Pop-up market at the Bourse in Old City to feature weekly rotation of artists, vendors

The shop is being hosted by Art Star and will run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through the summer

Arts & Culture Crafts
Craft retail shop Art Star will host a weekly pop-up market at The Bourse every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. through the rest of the summer.

The Bourse Food Hall is hosting a pop-up market every weekend through the end of the summer on its 5th Street Patio in Old City from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The market is being put on by Art Star, a company started by Temple University Tyler School of Art graduates Megan Brewster and Erin Waxman. The two have been selling handmade items from studio artists and crafters at shops in Northern Liberties and various pop-ups around the city, including at the Cherry Street Pier.

The pop-up features a rotating selection of artists and crafters from the region, with pay-as-you-go handmade art, jewelry, clothing and other giftable items. 

"We're so excited to have Art Star hosting this awesome craft market with beautiful wares and offering our guests a unique shopping experience," said Katelyn Martin, general manager at The Bourse Food Hall. "And while summer quickly approaches, we're ready to shop one-of-a-kind gifts and enjoy a bite from one of our food hall vendors."

Though the weekly craft market officially launched on Friday, May 13, each weekend presents an opportunity for shoppers to check out new creations from different artists throughout the city. Vendor information will be updated regularly on Art Star's website ahead of the weekend market. 

From May 20 through May 22, check out these local vendors selling fabric dolls, jewelry, art prints and other handmade goods. 

Friday, May 20:
Jennifer Lee Baldwin: potter and ceramic artist
The Zen Building: plants, handmade bar soap, candles and sage bundles 
Christine Bates: handmade wearable art-centered jewelry
MariaAntoinette Bags: hand-sewn handbags and purses
Lindsey Gill Art: illustrator selling art prints, graphic t-shirts and mugs
Radical Hearts Print Lab: print shop with cards, art posters, calendars, mugs and puzzles

Saturday, May 21:
La Diva Dolls: handmade soft sculpture dolls
Vintage Bound Notes: upcycled, handmade stationary made from vintage advertisements
Kidnichols: illustrator and graphic designer with patches, stickers, pins, and art prints
Kristen Vaughn: illustrator with prints and greeting cards

Sunday, May 22:
La Diva Dolls: handmade soft sculpture dolls
Piquant: laser-cut acrylic jewelry
The Zen Buildingplants, handmade bar soap, candles and sage bundles 


From Friday, May 27 through Sunday, May 29, these vendors are scheduled to be featured at the weekend pop-up market. 

Friday, May 27:
Lindsey Gill Art: illustrator selling art prints, graphic t-shirts and mugs
Kharysol: candles and pet bandanas
Radical Hearts Print Lab: print shop with cards, art posters, calendars, mugs and puzzles
Christine Bates: handmade wearable art-centered jewelry
Jennifer Lee Baldwinpotter and ceramic artist

Saturday, May 28:
Anchor & Spruce: illustrator with art prints and greeting cards
Vintage Bound Notes: upcycled, handmade stationary made from vintage advertisements
Piquant: laser-cut acrylic jewelry
Kharysolcandles and pet bandanas

Sunday, May 29:
Eyetrade Handmade: clothing and resources for upcycling
KokoPours: homemade home decor
New + Wesley Images: graphic artist
Piquant: laser-cut acrylic jewelry
PhoebeMakesArt: illustrator, designer and screen printer
Elle Beauty Brand: sulfate-free skin care and vessel candles

In addition to Art Star's pop-up at the Bourse, visitors are encouraged to come hungry and eat at one of the food hall's restaurants and cafes, including Rebel Taco, Bricco Pizza Romana, Freebyrd Chicken, Grubhouse, Menagerie Coffee, and Scoop DeVille, among others. 

Art Market Pop-Up Market at The Bourse

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through the end of summer
11 a.m. until 3 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
5th Street Patio at The Bourse
111 S. Independence Mall E
Philadelphia, PA 19106

