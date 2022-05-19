Pop-up market at the Bourse in Old City to feature weekly rotation of artists, vendors

The Bourse Food Hall is hosting a pop-up market every weekend through the end of the summer on its 5th Street Patio in Old City from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The market is being put on by Art Star, a company started by Temple University Tyler School of Art graduates Megan Brewster and Erin Waxman. The two have been selling handmade items from studio artists and crafters at shops in Northern Liberties and various pop-ups around the city, including at the Cherry Street Pier.

The pop-up features a rotating selection of artists and crafters from the region, with pay-as-you-go handmade art, jewelry, clothing and other giftable items.

"We're so excited to have Art Star hosting this awesome craft market with beautiful wares and offering our guests a unique shopping experience," said Katelyn Martin, general manager at The Bourse Food Hall. "And while summer quickly approaches, we're ready to shop one-of-a-kind gifts and enjoy a bite from one of our food hall vendors."

Though the weekly craft market officially launched on Friday, May 13, each weekend presents an opportunity for shoppers to check out new creations from different artists throughout the city. Vendor information will be updated regularly on Art Star's website ahead of the weekend market.

From May 20 through May 22, check out these local vendors selling fabric dolls, jewelry, art prints and other handmade goods.





From Friday, May 27 through Sunday, May 29, these vendors are scheduled to be featured at the weekend pop-up market.

In addition to Art Star's pop-up at the Bourse, visitors are encouraged to come hungry and eat at one of the food hall's restaurants and cafes, including Rebel Taco, Bricco Pizza Romana, Freebyrd Chicken, Grubhouse, Menagerie Coffee, and Scoop DeVille, among others.



Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through the end of summer

11 a.m. until 3 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

5th Street Patio at The Bourse

111 S. Independence Mall E

Philadelphia, PA 19106