May 18, 2022

Parks on Tap returns to Fairmount Water Works for summer season

The beer garden will be open from May 20 through Aug. 31 before it begins five weeks of traveling the city on Sep. 7

By Maggie Mancini
Parks on Tap Water Works Courtesy of/Kory Aversa

Parks on Tap returns for the summer season at Fairmount Water Works on Friday, May 20 and runs until Wednesday, Aug. 31. This fall, the beer garden will travel to different locations throughout the city.

Summer is almost here and with it comes attractions throughout Philadelphia. Parks on Tap, the city's traveling beer garden, is set to open for the season this week. 

The beer garden is setting up at Fairmount Water Works on Friday, May 20 and will run through Wednesday, Aug. 31. Following the extended stay near the Art Museum, it will spend five weeks traveling to other city locations starting on Sept. 7, providing an easy way to support Philly parks no matter your preference. 

MORE: Old City Eats returns with live music, extended happy hour, and kickoff block party | This year's 'reimagined' Pride March to mark 50th anniversary of first Philly Pride day | Philadelphia Folk Festival returns in-person to Old Pool Farm this summer for 60th anniversary

This summer, Parks on Tap will serve the locally-sourced food and craft brews that the beer garden has become known for since its inaugural summer in 2016. All seating is first come, first serve, and guests must digitally sign in before entering the self-contained venue. 

"FCM Hospitality is excited to announce both a season-long location and the return of the traveling format so many patrons have been missing," said Avram Hornik, owner of FCM Hospitality, who partners with Philly's Parks and Recreation department in organizing Parks on Tap. "One of my all-time favorite locations is at Fairmount Water Works. This location is always a big hit, with young families and neighbors. We love seeing all the familiar faces who visit every time we pop up behind the Philadelphia Museum of Art." 

Parks on TapCourtesy of/Kory Aversa

Parks on Tap returns for its extended summer season on Friday, May 20. All summer, the beer garden will host events including a Pride celebration and extended hours for Juneteenth.


Food and drink is pay-as-you-go, and both cash and credit cards are accepted – though cards are preferred. The opening menu includes grab-and-go food items with vegetarian and vegan options.

The food menu is below.

• Warm soft pretzel with spicy maple mustard, $4
• Burrata cheese: pesto, prosciutto, sesame crackers, $11
• Hummus: edamame, mint, spring onion, togarashi, pita chips, $9
• Arugula salad: dried cherries, roasted squash, aged gouda, balsamic vinaigrette, pretzel crouton, $11
• Soba noodle salad: snow peas, shaved hearts of palm, shiitake mushrooms, ginger-soy vinaigrette, $12
• Pulled pork sandwich: coleslaw, bread and butter pickles, brioche bun, served with chips, $14
• Hot roast beef sandwich: BBQ eye of round, horseradish-miso sauce, white soy pickled onion, seeded roll, served with chips, $15
• Turkey hoagie: smoked turkey breast, Lancaster colby, iceberg, cherry pepper relish, seeded roll, served with chips, $12
• Veggie wrap: hummus, roasted peppers, broccoli, red onion, flour tortilla, served with chips, $12

The Parks on Tap drink menu includes alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, including the signature Mainstay Independent Brewing Company's Love Your Parks Pale Ale, made exclusively for Parks on Tap. The full drink menu is below.

• Mainstay Bowline IPA (draft), $7
• Mainstay Poplar Pills (draft), $7
• Mainstay King Laird Weisse (draft), $7
• Mainstay Love Your Parks Pale Ale (draft), $7
• Mainstay Constitution Lager (draft), $7
• Kenwood Light Lager (draft), $7
• Downeast Cider (draft), $7
• Bowline IPA (canned), $7
• 2SP - Sunfest Shandy (canned), $7
• Coastal Rose Spritz (canned), $7
• Parks Pale Ale (canned), $7
• Hibiscus Lemonade: vodka, hibiscus, fresh lemonade, $10
• Hanami Punch: tequila, soju, St. Germain, green tea, lemon juice, $10
• Rose: $9

Parks on Tap Fairmount Water WorksCourtesy of/Kory Aversa

Parks on Tap returns to the Fairmount Water Works this summer from May 20 through Aug. 31. Seating at the beer garden is first come first serve.


Parks on Tap is hosting events throughout its summer-long stay at the Water Works. For its opening weekend on Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21, Schuylkill Banks Art in the Open is partnering with Fairmount Water Works for an outdoor studio tour. More than 20 multidisciplinary artists are creating artwork in real time to explore Philadelphia's connection to its rivers. 

On Saturday, June 18 from 12 to 6 p.m., Pride in the Park celebrates Pride Month with live music and cocktails benefitting LGBTQIA organizations throughout Philadelphia, including the William Way LGBT Community Center, Philly Asian Queer, The Attic Youth Center and Galaei. 

On Sunday, June 19, Parks on Tap is commemorating Juneteenth from 12 to 11 p.m. 100% of sale proceeds are being donated to racial justice nonprofit organizations. Parks on Tap also is offering special hours on Monday, June 20 from 5 to 10 p.m. in observance of Juneteenth. 

Through September, Fairmount Water Works is hosting a special exhibition on the history of racially-segregated public pools and how they have contributed to current day drowning issues among Black communities. "Pool: A Social History of Segregation" will run on Wednesdays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Parks on Tap's regular hours are from Wednesday to Friday from 5 to 10 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from 12 to 11 p.m. Additional hours are based on special events. This fall, the beer garden will travel for five weeks from Sept. 7 through Oct. 2. The official schedule with additional locations will be announced in August. 

Parks on Tap

Friday, May 20 through Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022
Wednesday through Friday, 5 to 10 p.m., weekends 12 to 11 p.m. | Free, pay-as-you-go
Fairmount Water Works
640 Waterworks Drive
Philadelphia, PA 19130

