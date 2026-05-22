Chickie’s & Pete’s will cover Atlantic City Expressway tolls for shore-bound drivers today

May 22, 2026
Drivers heading to the Jersey Shore for Memorial Day weekend can have their toll paid on the Atlantic City Expressway on Friday thanks to Chickie’s & Pete’s.
The restaurant’s annual Free Toll Friday returns today, May 22, with Chickie’s & Pete’s covering tolls at the Eastbound Egg Harbor, New Jersey Toll Plaza Exit from 4 to 5 p.m.
The promotion is part of a larger 100 Days of Summer celebration happening from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Frank S. Farley Plaza.
Friday, May 22
Frank S. Farley Service Plaza
Mile Marker, 20
Atlantic City Expy.
Hammonton, NJ 08037
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