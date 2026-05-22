Chickie’s & Pete’s will cover Atlantic City Expressway tolls for shore-bound drivers today

Drivers heading to the Jersey Shore for Memorial Day weekend can have their toll paid on the Atlantic City Expressway on Friday thanks to Chickie’s & Pete’s.

The restaurant’s annual Free Toll Friday returns today, May 22, with Chickie’s & Pete’s covering tolls at the Eastbound Egg Harbor, New Jersey Toll Plaza Exit from 4 to 5 p.m.

The promotion is part of a larger 100 Days of Summer celebration happening from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Frank S. Farley Plaza.



The event will include free Crabfries, vendors, food trucks, a car show and family activities. More than 70 businesses and organizations are expected to participate, along with appearances from Funny Farm Rescue, the New Jersey State Police K9 team and Lucy the Elephant.

Free Toll Friday / 100 Days of Summer Celebration

Friday, May 22

Frank S. Farley Service Plaza

Mile Marker, 20

Atlantic City Expy.

Hammonton, NJ 08037

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