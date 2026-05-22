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May 22, 2026

Chickie’s & Pete’s will cover Atlantic City Expressway tolls for shore-bound drivers today

The Free Toll Friday event at Frank S. Farley Plaza also includes free Crabfries, vendors, a car show and family activities.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Memorial Day Shore
Free Toll Chickie's and Pete's Provided Courtesy/Aversa PR & Events

Chickie’s & Pete’s will host its annual Free Toll Friday event Friday at Farley Service Plaza on the Atlantic City Expressway.

Drivers heading to the Jersey Shore for Memorial Day weekend can have their toll paid on the Atlantic City Expressway on Friday thanks to Chickie’s & Pete’s.

The restaurant’s annual Free Toll Friday returns today, May 22, with Chickie’s & Pete’s covering tolls at the Eastbound Egg Harbor, New Jersey Toll Plaza Exit from 4 to 5 p.m.

The promotion is part of a larger 100 Days of Summer celebration happening from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Frank S. Farley Plaza.

Crab Fries on Toll Free Friday

The event will include free Crabfries, vendors, food trucks, a car show and family activities. More than 70 businesses and organizations are expected to participate, along with appearances from Funny Farm Rescue, the New Jersey State Police K9 team and Lucy the Elephant.

Free Toll Friday / 100 Days of Summer Celebration

Friday, May 22
Frank S. Farley Service Plaza
Mile Marker, 20 
Atlantic City Expy.
Hammonton, NJ 08037

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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