August 05, 2023

To promote new game, Mattel launches nationwide search for chief UNO player

The toy company is paying $4,444.44 a week for someone to play UNO Quatro

By Brian A. Saunders
Chief UNO player Provided Image/Mattel

To spread the word about its new game, UNO Quatro, toy manufacturer Mattel is searching for a Chief UNO player who will earn $4,444.44 a week for four weeks.

Everyone who has played UNO believes they are the best at the card game, which can lead to some heated arguments. Mattel, the parent company of the UNO brand, is searching for a Chief UNO player to help launch its new game.

For four weeks starting in September, the Chief UNO player will earn $4,444.44 a week for playing UNO Quatro for four hours a day, challenging players, and teaching the game at The Seaport in New York City. 

MORE: Netflix docuseries on female rappers features Tierra Whack, Bahamadia

"We're constantly looking to create new ways for fans to engage with UNO – and with the nationwide search for the first-ever Chief UNO Player, we're bringing in-person gameplay to fans in a way they've never experienced before," Ray Adler, Vice President, Global Head of Games, Mattel said. "We're thrilled to offer a position to the ultimate UNO player to help introduce our brand-new game, UNO Quatro, to the world. Who wouldn't want to spend their afternoons playing UNO – and, best of all, getting paid while doing it?"

To apply, you must be 18 years old and be able to lift 50 pounds. Interested applicants must create a TikTok video in response to a video posted on UNO's official account by August 10 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

The job includes social media content, live streaming playing the game, and the ability to stand up or sit for long periods.

"This reflects the state of marketing today…the question is how do you get people engaged and interested in a brand [like Uno] that has been around for 50 years," Tim Calkins, a marketing professor at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management said, according to CNN

UNO Quatro is a new spin on the card game that requires players to connect four tiles in a row on one of seven trays, similar to Connect 4.

UNO was first introduced in 1971, a shedding game where players attempt to be the first to get rid of all of their cards. 

