February 04, 2026

The Chocolate Expo brings 100 vendors and nostalgic TV stars to Edison

Cast members from 'The Wonder Years' and 'Willy Wonka' headline a weekend of chocolate tastings, live panels and family activities.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Expos Chocolate
Chocolate Fountain at The Chocolate Expo © Chuck Fishman.jpg Photo Credit/© Chuck Fishman

Attendees gather around a chocolate fountain at The Chocolate Expo, returning to the NJ Convention & Exposition Center in Edison on March 7-8.

The Chocolate Expo returns to the New Jersey Convention & Exposition Center in Edison on Saturday, March 7, and Sunday, March 8, running from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with VIP early entry at 9 a.m.

About 100 vendors will offer artisan chocolates, baked goods, specialty foods, cheeses and wines. Expect truffles, fudge, chocolate-covered fruit and bean-to-bar creations, along with savory snacks and specialty drinks.

Celebrity guests include Alley Mills and Olivia d’Abo of “The Wonder Years,” who will appear in a 1 p.m. panel discussion each day. Julie Dawn Cole, Paris Themmen and Rusty Goffe from the original “Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory” will join a 2 p.m. panel. Autographs and selfies are available for an additional fee.

Family activities include face painting, balloon twisting, a scavenger hunt and live demonstrations. Balloon artist Robbie Furman will create sculptures inspired by “Willy Wonka” and “The Wonder Years.”

General admission is $20 for adults when purchased online and $30 at the door. Children ages 5-12 are $15. VIP early admission is $30 online. Admission after 4 p.m. is $10 online. Children under 5 are free.

The Chocolate Expo

March 7-8
New Jersey Convention & Exposition Center
7 Sunfield Ave.
Edison, NJ 08837

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.


