Chris' Jazz Café brings back Swingin' New Year's Eve party after two year hiatus

Chris' Jazz Café is bringing its Swingin' New Years Eve celebration back after a two-year hiatus.

The Philadelphia-based business will offer guests a 3-course meal, party favors and a Champagne toast into the new year.

The legendary café has postponed its New Year's Celebrations since the COVID-19 restrictions were put into place.

“We’ve been robbed of our popular New Year’s Eve celebration due to covid restrictions, but as we hopefully turn the corner of this daunting era, we have a lot to look forward to in 2022,” said Chef/Owner Mark DeNinno.

Attendees will get a three-course prix fixe dinner and a show package, featuring Chelsea Reed and the Fair Weather Nine, a New Orleans jazz and blues band specializing in music from the golden age of jazz.

The group is from Philadelphia, and its members are Temple University Boyer College of Music students or graduates. The band will play music from artists like Fats Waller, Bessie Smith, Louis Armstrong and Billie Holiday.

The dinner menu includes a selection of Lobster Bisque, Roasted Oysters, Roasted Chanterelle Mushrooms, Blood Orange Salad, Lobster Concetta and Smoked Salmon Mousse for the first course.

Main course selections include Poached Halibut, Petite Pork Wellington, Dijon Herb Crusted Rack of Lamb, Pan Roasted Chicken or Tricolor Spaghetti Veg.

The choice of dessert includes Fried Cheesecake, Salted Caramel Crème Brûlée, Chocolate Mousse Tart or a Cheese Plate.

Dinner and show packages are on sale now for $100 per person which includes the 3-course dinner and performance. Show times are 7 p.m., 9 p.m., and 11 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 31



Chris' Jazz Café



1421 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19102