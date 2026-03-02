More Events:

March 02, 2026

Brew N’ History Tour will bring beer and Revolutionary stories to Christ Church Burial Ground

The 21+ walking experience, set for March 13-28, will explore colonial drink culture with Yards samples.

At Christ Church Burial Ground, the Brew N’ History Tour blends colonial history with Yards beer samples, offering a 21+ look at how drink culture influenced Revolutionary Philadelphia.

Philadelphia’s revolutionary history is getting a little more spirited.

From March 13-28, Christ Church Burial Ground will host the new Brew N’ History Tour, a 21+ guided walking experience that pairs colonial storytelling with beer samples from Yards Brewing Company.

Yes, it’s a history tour in a cemetery. With beer.

The Old City burial ground is the final resting place of Benjamin Franklin and four other signers of the Declaration of Independence. Along the way, guests will learn how beer, cider and wine shaped daily life in 18th-century Philadelphia, where alcohol was often safer than water and central to the tavern debates that helped shape a new nation.

Philadelphia was also one of the New World’s early brewing capitals, with alcohol woven into the city’s social, political and economic life as early as the 1680s.

As visitors move past the graves of more than 4,000 Philadelphians, guides will pair stories of founders, doctors and writers with Yards brews inspired by Revolutionary-era drink culture, offering a fresh perspective on the lives behind the monuments.

Space is limited, and advance tickets are recommended.

Brew N' History Tour

March 13-28
Christ Church Burial Ground
340 N 5th St.
Philadelphia, PA 19106

