Christina Perri releases single for Mother's Day, announces forthcoming studio album

Bensalem native singer and songwriter Christina Perri shared the latest single from her forthcoming studio album, "a lighter shade of blue," which is due out on June 24. The track, "mothers," was released on Friday, ahead of Mother's Day weekend.

The song features Perri singing "a love letter" to moms experiencing hardships and challenges in their transition to motherhood, and includes a brief cameo from Carmella, Perri's 4-year-old daughter. The upcoming album is meant to present an emotional story about Perri's experiences over the last several years, particularly regarding her grief over the loss of her stillborn baby, Rosie.

Rosie is the subject of "songs for rosie," Perri's second and most recent lullaby album, which was released in November. At the time, Perri told "TODAY!" that she planned to write and release a lullaby album with the birth of each of her children. She released her first lullaby album, "songs for carmella: lullabies and sing-a-longs" in January 2019, in honor of Carmella's first birthday.

Perri tweeted a screenshot from her notes app in January 2020, telling fans that she and husband Paul Constabile were set to announce her second pregnancy when she suffered a miscarriage. She told fans that she was "so sad but not ashamed," and adding that she wanted to tell her story in order to help change the story and stigma surrounding miscarriage.

In July 2020, Perri announced her third pregnancy. In late November of that year, the singer shared on Twitter that her daughter, Rosie, had been "born silent." One year later, Perri released the second lullaby album, and discussed on The Motherly Podcast that she released the album in order to help in her family's grief.

In that way, Perri's new single is a message specifically for mothers who have experienced hardships and difficulties during their journey into motherhood, similar to the challenges Perri herself has publicly experienced over the last several years.

"I wrote this song with my dear friend Amy Wadge as a bit of a love letter to moms having a hard time," Perri told E! News. "I was one of those moms when I had my daughter, Carmella. There are so many things you can't prepare for and your heart feels like it breaks over and over and over. We get so, so strong, but for a little while, we are very fragile. This is a song for those mamas. I want them to feel seen and held, especially on Mother's Day."

The Bensalem Township native singer and songwriter is best known for her first album, "Lovestrong," which was released in 2011 and featured Perri's breakout hit single, "Jar of Hearts."



Later that year, Perri was featured in the "Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 1" soundtrack with "A Thousand Years," which peaked at No. 31 on the Billboard Hot 100 after its release. Her second album, 2014's "Head or Heart," debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 200.

Though Perri is known for her lovesick ballads, the songwriter said that "a lighter shade of blue" is set to be one of her most emotional projects yet. Though it has been more than a decade since Perri's first melancholic single was released on iTunes in 2010, "a lighter shade of blue" presents the challenges and trials the singer has been through in the 10 years that have passed.

On March 24, Perri released "evergone," the first single from her upcoming album. The ballad is a lighthearted take on Perri's signature style, and the accompanying music video features Perri walking around a deserted carnival, wistfully remembering someone who is no longer in her life.

"When I lost my daughter, I decided that she was going to live with me in my heart, in my breath, in my every moment," Perri tweeted ahead of the release of her first single. "This is what I'm singing about, and it really helped me. I hope it helps you too."

At the end of the music video, she is joined by both her husband and daughter, and the family is seen riding the rides and playing carnival games.

Christina Perri's latest single, "mothers" is available to stream and purchase now. Her third studio album, "a lighter shade of blue," will be released on June 24. The album can be pre-ordered or pre-saved here.