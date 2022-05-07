More Culture:

May 07, 2022

Couple gets married aboard rolling SEPTA train

The newlyweds said their vows on the Paoli/Thorndale line after boarding in Downingtown. They had their first dance in Suburban Station.

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
SEPTA Wedding.png Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Autumn Katzenmoyer and Steve Patterson were married aboard a SEPTA train on the Paoli/Thorndale line traveling from Downingtown to Suburban Station last weekend.

A couple started their life together on the right track when they got married on a SEPTA train traveling from Downingtown to Suburban Station.

Autumn Katzenmoyer and Steve Patterson got married on the Paoli/Thorndale Line last weekend, a blog post from SEPTA says.

The route is significant to the couple because they used it to travel to see each other during the first year of their relationship when Katzenmoyer lived in Chester County and Patterson lived in Philly.

The bride, groom and their 50-plus guests boarded a train in Downingtown after a luncheon at the Station Tap Room

The two exchanged their vows as the train rolled toward Suburban Station, where the party deboarded and the newlyweds had their first dance as a married couple.

Snacktime, a brass band featured on SEPTA's website, provided the soundtrack.

The party then moved to the W Hotel on nearby Chestnut Street.

Katzenmoyer first reached out to SEPTA about having her wedding on one of the agency's trains back in March 2021. The agency approved the event in November.

The train the wedding party boarded doesn't usually stop in Downingtown, but given the ample notice SEPTA was able to accommodate the couple.

The couple is far from the first to be married on a moving train. In fact, they aren't even the first couple to get married on SEPTA.

Krisy Plourde and Tom Golden were married aboard the Market-Frankford Line just a few hours before Valentine's Day in 2011.

The wedding ceremony was performed by former Mayor Michael Nutter as the train car decorated with red hearts and white garlands sped through West Philly.

Amtrak shared the story of a couple who got married aboard one of their trains from New Orleans to Los Angeles in 2018. The groom had proposed on an Amtrak train and the duo wanted the wedding to happen on the rails, as well.

The blog post from Amtrak advertises their long-distance routes as unique wedding venues with dynamic views.

