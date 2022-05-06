Costume on HBO's 'the Gilded Age' inspired by Chester County History Center's antique dress

A vintage garment that belongs to a West Chester museum inspired a costume design on a new HBO show.



A dress modeled after the early 19th century design made of brown tussah Indian silk accented with detailed velvet embroidery was used in "the Gilded Age," Vista Today reports.

It will be on display at the Chester County Historical Society at 225 N High St. starting Friday evening, when it can be viewed between 4 and 8 p.m.

The TV show is about a young woman from a wealthy rural Pennsylvania family named Marian Brook who moves to New York City after her father dies in 1882. There, she lives with her two old money aunts. The character is played by Louisa Jacobson.

One of her aunts is in the midst of a social conflict with their new money neighbors, a railroad tycoon and his wife, which Brook quickly becomes embroiled in.

But in the show, the dress belongs to a side character named Armstrong, who is the troublesome maid of one of Brook's aunts played by Debra Monk.

The entire show takes place amid the backdrop of the Gilded Age, the period in the late 19th century defined by rapid economic growth, mass industrialization and enormous income inequality in the U.S.

It was created by Julian Fellowes, a British actor and author who wrote Gosford Park, a comedy which won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay in 2002, and served as an executive producer of "Downton Abbey," another popular historical fiction show.

He is also a member of the House of Lords, the appointed upper body of the U.K.'s parliament.

The garment is part of the museum's broader collection of antique clothing, which stretches back to the 1700s.

While on display, the inspiration for Armstrong's dress will be accompanied by an array of Victorian era accessories including footwear, folding fans, bonnets, purses and more.

The museum will also be showing its large collection of antique quilts and coverlets from roughly the same era.

The dress is being debuted by the museum amid Downtown West Chester's Spring 2022 Gallery Walk, which is meant to show off the city's art scene through 18 different small exhibits located across the neighborhood.

For the event, all metered on street parking will be free between 4 and 8 p.m. tonight.

All nine episodes of the first season of "the Gilded Age" can be streamed on HBO Max.