Pet food hygiene mistakes are common among dog owners

Many dog owners don't practice proper hygiene when it comes to feeding their furry friends, one study found.



The report from the North Carolina State University included a survey of over 400 pet owners about their feeding habits. It found that most have room for improvement.

Nearly half of respondents stored dog food within five feet of human food and about a third get their pup's meals ready on surfaces where human food is prepared. These are two practices the researchers discourage, since pets and pet food can carry bacteria like E.coli and salmonella.

Many also don't follow the Food and Drug Administration's guidelines for safely preparing dog food. Less than 5% of those surveyed even knew the recommendations existed.

Only about a third of respondents said they washed their hands after feeding, something the agency recommends.

Most also don't clean their dogs' food bowls as frequently as the FDA recommends.

Although dog food bowls should be washed with soap and hot water daily, only 12% of those surveyed do so. Another 22% said they wash their pet's bowl just once a week and another 18% said they wash it every three months or less.

Researchers also did an experiment on how overall bacteria levels on 68 dog bowls were impacted by different guidelines.

Owners were broken into three groups. Group A followed the FDA's guidelines for pets, group B followed the recommendations for both pets and people and group C followed no guidelines.

A week later, the researchers found that bacteria levels for groups A and B had gone down significantly and were much lower than bacteria levels in group C, which had slightly higher levels than at the start of the study.

But when researchers told members of group A and B about the results and asked if they would stick to the guidelines, only 8% said they would keep them up.

"I thought that that was unfortunate to get that kind of response," Korinn Saker, a co-author of the study and veterinary professor at North Carolina State, told UPI. "But people are people, I guess. If it didn't affect them, it's not something that's going to change their behavior."

She said that a follow-up study that reveals which types of bacteria are found in these improperly washed bowls could lead to more people changing their ways.

While most people would not be affected by coming into contact with this bacteria, immunocompromised people could potentially get sick from it and should take all recommended precautions, Saker said.