More Health:

April 25, 2022

Vitamin D may be protective against breast cancer in women, study finds

The benefits were significant for Hispanic participants, who had a 48% lower rate of the disease if they had adequate levels

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Women's Health Breast Cancer
Vitamin D and breast cancer risk Silvia Rita/Pixabay

The researchers found that the benefits of vitamin D were particularly significant for Hispanic women who had a 48% lower rate of breast cancer if they had adequate levels of vitamin D.

Black and Hispanic women typically have lower levels of circulating Vitamin D than white women, which may contribute to an increased risk of breast cancer, new research suggests.

A study found that participants with sufficient levels of vitamin D had a 21% lower breast cancer rate than those with a vitamin D deficiency. The benefits of vitamin D were particularly significant for Hispanic women, who had a 48% lower rate of breast cancer if they had adequate levels.

While the protection was weaker among Black women, those with sufficient levels had an 11% lower rate of breast cancer, the data also showed.

Researchers from the study analyzed blood samples from 290 Black and 125 Hispanic women who later developed breast cancer. They then compared these samples to those of 1,010 Black and 437 Hispanic women who didn't develop the disease.

Prior studies have observed similar associations between vitamin D and breast cancer, but few of them have explored the role that race or ethnicity may play in the relationship.

"Because women who identify as members of these groups have lower vitamin D levels, on average, than non-Hispanic white women, they could potentially receive enhanced health benefits from interventions promoting vitamin D intake," Katie O’Brien, staff scientist at the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, explained"However, questions remain about whether these associations are truly causal and, if so, what levels of vitamin D are most beneficial."

The study's findings are significant because of the heightened risk for breast cancer mortality among Hispanic and Black women. Breast cancer is the leading cause of cancer death among Hispanic women. Additionally, Black women have a 31% breast cancer mortality rate, which is the highest of any racial or ethnic group in the United States.

Black women under age 45 are more likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer than their white counterparts. They also have a higher risk of developing a more aggressive form of the disease.

While the connection between vitamin D and breast cancer isn't completely clear, previous studies have suggested a link between a deficiency in the vitamin and tumor progression and metastases through the expression of ID1 – a gene with the potential to cause cancer.

Factors such as obesity, dark skin pigmentation, geographical location and prevalence of poor kidney function may contribute to the vitamin deficiency among Black and Hispanic women.

Lactose intolerance and variations in the vitamin D receptor gene are also thought to be possible explanations for insufficient vitamin D levels in Black women. The vitamin D receptor allows the body to respond to vitamin D acquired either through food or sunlight exposure.

O'Brien and colleagues emphasized that their study was not designed to determine a cause-and-effect link between vitamin D and breast cancer.

Most experts agree that there is currently not enough evidence to support recommending vitamin D supplementation to reduce breast cancer risk or change breast density.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Women's Health Breast Cancer Philadelphia Hispanics Vitamins

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Ortho image trinity

Three things you can do now to prevent joint replacement
Limited - Penn Medicine - Brachytherapy

Brachytherapy at Penn Medicine now offers a new radiation option for patients with prostate cancer

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Philly businesses would let workers use pre-tax income to ride SEPTA under new bill
SEPTA Commuter Benefit

Performances

Opera Philadelphia to present 'Rigoletto' this spring
Limited - Opera Philadelphia Rigoletto

Health News

Jefferson Health to develop proton therapy center in Northeast Philadelphia
Jefferson Health Proton Therapy

Phillies

5 awards from the Phillies' series loss to the Brewers
Kyle-Schwarber-Phillies-argument_042522_USAT

Food & Drink

Aldo Lamberti unveils pandemic-stalled redesign, new menu of Positano Coast in Old City
042422 Positano Coast 1.jpg

Holiday

Celebrate Mother's Day with brunch discounts and card-making from Museum of the American Revolution
MOAR Mother's Day

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved