More Health:

April 22, 2022

Jefferson Health to develop proton therapy center in Northeast Philadelphia

The plans for a cancer treatment facility at the Torresdale campus would be just the second in the city

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Cancer Treatment
Jefferson Health Proton Therapy Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Jefferson Health is developing plans to build a proton therapy cancer treatment center at its Torresdale campus in Northeast Philadelphia.

Jefferson Health is in the early stages of planning a new proton therapy center at its Torresdale campus that would expand the cutting-edge cancer treatment option to patients across the Philadelphia region.

An application filed with the Philadelphia Planning Commission details plans for a two-story, 42,645-square-foot project to be built at the 10800 Knights Road campus in Northeast Philadelphia. 

Jefferson Health spokesperson Deana Gamble confirmed that the project is being developed.

“Jefferson Health is committed to offering top-tier, innovative cancer care and research to its patients through the NCI-designated Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center," Gamble said. "Proton therapy supports our commitment to providing the most advanced treatment options as part of our comprehensive cancer care. As such, Jefferson Health is pursuing a partnership with Legion Healthcare Partners to develop a state-of-the-art Proton Therapy Center that will be located at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.”

Legion Healthcare Partners is a Houston-based health services firm that provides financing, development and management consulting for cancer centers – including proton therapy.

The new facility would be one of just a few in the region offering the advanced, minimally invasive treatment.

Proton therapy, a relatively new type of radiation therapy, often is used to treat cancers as well as benign tumors. Instead of using X-rays, which also touch non-cancer cells, proton beams enter the body at low doses of radiation that spare healthy tissue.

Proton therapy causes fewer side effects than traditional radiation because it enables doctors to target more precise areas. It has been used to treat a wide range of cancers including brain cancer, spinal tumors, breast cancer, head and neck cancer, gastrointestinal cancers, gynecological cancers, kidney cancer, lung cancer, lymphoma, mesothelioma, oropharyngeal cancer, pediatric cancer and prostate cancer.

The only proton therapy site currently in Philadelphia is Penn Medicine's Roberts Proton Therapy Center, which opened in 2010. More recently, Penn opened a second proton therapy center in Lancaster, an 8,000-square-foot facility that cost $48 million. These projects can range in cost up to about $200 million.

There also are two other proton therapy facilities in New Jersey – the ProCure Proton Treatment Center in Somerset and the Laurie Proton Therapy Center at RWJBarnabas Health in New Brunswick. In the United States, there are 39 proton therapy centers currently operating, with plans underway to expand these facilities in the years ahead.

Jefferson Health has undergone a major expansion over the last decade, growing to an 18-hospital network with a growing number of cancer care facilities outside the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center in Philadelphia.

A timeline for the proton therapy center at the Torresdale campus is not yet known.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Cancer Treatment Northeast Philadelphia Cancer Proton Therapy Jefferson Health

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Ortho image trinity

Three things you can do now to prevent joint replacement
Limited - Penn Medicine - Brachytherapy

Brachytherapy at Penn Medicine now offers a new radiation option for patients with prostate cancer

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Vet who fostered Buddy the cat after dog attack in Frankford looks to adopt
Buddy the Cat Update

Performances

Opera Philadelphia to present 'Rigoletto' this spring
Limited - Opera Philadelphia Rigoletto

Adult Health

Risk of rotator cuff injuries increases among people with sex-hormone deficiencies
Shoulder pain

Sixers

Inside Joel Embiid's second-half classic in Game 3 vs. Raptors
Joel-Embiid-game-winner_042122_USAT

Recreation

New 2-mile section of Schuylkill River Trail to open in Chester County
Schuylkill River Trail Chester County

Music

Wu Tang Clan's Raekwon, Foot Locker to support musicians with Philly-themed sneaker
Wu Tang Sneakers Philly

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved