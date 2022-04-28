Kevin Hart reveals release date, first look at Netflix film ‘Me Time’ with Mark Wahlberg

Kevin Hart's latest Netflix film, "Me Time," is set for a release date of Aug. 25 on the streaming platform, Netflix announced on Wednesday.

Hart will play opposite Mark Wahlberg in the movie, the latest in a set of four films the Philadelphia comedian has teamed up with Netflix on to star in and produce. Hart also revealed a first look at the film on his Instagram on Wednesday with a screen cap, sharing his excitement for fans to see his acting alongside Wahlberg and actress Regina Hall.

The comedy stars Hart as Sonny, a stay-at-home dad who finally gets some alone time when his wife and children go away for the weekend. He reconnects with his best friend Huck, played by Wahlberg, and the duo have a "wild weekend" that nearly upends Sonny's life.

A second Hart film, "The Man From Toronto," was originally slated for a theatrical release on Aug. 12 before Netflix purchased the rights earlier in April. Hart stars alongside Woody Harrelson in the movie, which is centered around mistaken identity during a heist in an Airbnb.

Though Netflix has yet to announce an official release date for the film, it is expected to hit the top streamer's platform sometime this summer.

"Me Time" is one of four films included as part of Hart's current contract with Netflix. The comedian signed a massive, 8-figure deal with the streaming platform in January 2021 following the release of his latest stand-up special, "No F**ks Given." Hart agreed to star in and produce four films for Netflix, along with his company, Hartbeat Productions.



"Partnering with Netflix is an amazing opportunity for Hartbeat and myself," Hart told Vulture. "I am excited to act in and produce cutting edge films for Netflix. This business is about growth and my Hartbeat team continues to exceed my expectation with their ability to develop stories and relationships. Our goal is to make the Hartbeat name synonymous with first class entertainment and narratives."



Since then, Hart has been a familiar face on Netflix, making his limited series debut in "True Story" in November, opposite Wesley Snipes. The dramatic series was a first for Hart, who said he wanted to use the opportunity to showcase a different side of his talent.

He also starred in and produced "Fatherhood," a comedy-drama released in June 2021. The film stars Hart as a widower dealing with doubts and fears about raising his only daughter by himself. Originally set for a theatrical release earlier that year, Sony Pictures signed the rights to Netflix.

"Me Time" is just one of several films that will be released as part of Netflix's summer lineup. In February, the company revealed its plans to release a new film each week for the entire year. It's making true on that promise, planning to release nearly 40 films beginning in May.

Among the most notable is Adam Sandler's "Hustle," arriving on June 8, which was filmed throughout the region last year. The basketball film stars Sandler as a scout looking to prime a troubled but talented athlete for the NBA.

On Tuesday, Kevin Hart's two companies — Laugh Out Loud and Hartbeat Productions — merged to form Hartbeat, a singular company focused on comedic entertainment. Along with the merger came a $100 million investment from Abry Partners, a private equity firm. The company now has three divisions, Deadline reported.

A studio produces its film and television content and the media unit focuses on gaming, events, distribution and music. The third division is Pulse, a branded entertainment shop. The LOL! Network, which hosts digital and social media content, will continue to operate under the Hartbeat umbrella.