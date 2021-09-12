More Culture:

September 12, 2021

Kevin Hart teaming up with Mark Wahlberg for upcoming Netflix movie, 'Me Time'

'This is going to EPIC!!!!!' Hart said of collaborating with Wahlberg for the first time in their careers

Brooks Holton
By Brooks Holton
PhillyVoice Staff
Movies Kevin Hart
91221 Kevin Hart movie with Mark Wahlberg.jpg PA Images/Billy Bennight/Sipa USA

Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg will star opposite each other in an upcoming Netflix movie called "Me Time."

Kevin Hart summed up working with Mark Wahlberg for the first time in their careers with one word and five exclamation points: "EPIC!!!!!"

Hart, a Philly native, and Wahlberg, who once played former Philadelphia Eagle Vince Papale in a Disney movie, will star opposite each other in the upcoming film "Me Time," a comedy that will be available to stream on Netflix. "Me Time" was written by John Hamburg, who collaborated with Hart on 2018's "Night School," and will also feature Regina Hall of "Nine Perfect Strangers" fame, Deadline reports. 

According to What's On Netflix, "Me Time" casts Hart as Sonny, a stay-at-home dad who gets some much-needed time to himself while his wife and kids are away. That's where Wahlberg comes in as Huck, Sonny's former best friend. Deadline says the duo reconnects for a wild weekend that nearly upends Sonny's life. 

Production Weekly reports that Hart and Wahlberg began filming "Me Time" in late August under Hamburg's direction. The project is scheduled to wrap by the end of October, so What's On Netflix speculates it will be released on the streaming platform in the spring or summer of 2022.

"Me Time" is part of a contract between Netflix and Hart's HartBeat Productions. The streaming giant will be the exclusive home to four feature films starring and produced by the Philly native, whose previous movies have grossed more than $4 billion at the global box office, according to Deadline. 

"He’s a hands-on producer and it’s been great to watch him build an incredible company with HartBeat," Netflix's head of original films, Scott Stuber, told Deadline in January. "There are very few artists who can attract audiences of all ages and succeed in making comedies, dramas and family films. We’re excited to partner with Kevin, and his great team at Hartbeat, to entertain our audience for years to come."

Hart will also appear on the upcoming season of ABC's "Shark Tank" as a guest shark. 

Brooks Holton

Brooks Holton
PhillyVoice Staff

brooks@phillyvoice.com

Read more Movies Kevin Hart Philadelphia Films Entertainment Netflix Mark Wahlberg Celebrities

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

How good are the Eagles expected to be this season?
Swoop_Mascot_Eagles_Camp_Frese.jpg

Sponsored

Sports Betting: How I made over $400,000 living on the PA/NJ border
Limited - OddsJam Main2

Memorials

On 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks, United Flight 93's crash in Pennsylvania marks solemn lessons
Shanksville Flight 93 Memorial

TV

The 15th season of 'Always Sunny' will 'be our best in many years,' Glenn Howerton says
Always Sunny Season 15

Accidents

Two cars obliterated after truck crashes into notoriously low bridge in Radnor
Radnor Crash Bridge

Arts & Culture

Photo exhibit of razed Philly buildings is a call to action, artist says
Stop Demolishing Philly

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 1420 Locust St 23h

FOR SALE! 1 bed on high floor of Academy House w/ city views. Open kitchen w/ breakfast bar, laminate “wood” floors, and flexible floorplan. 24 hour doorman, on-site parking available, fitness & aquatic center, on-site management. 624 sqft | $215,000
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved