Kevin Hart teaming up with Mark Wahlberg for upcoming Netflix movie, 'Me Time'

Kevin Hart summed up working with Mark Wahlberg for the first time in their careers with one word and five exclamation points: "EPIC!!!!!"

Hart, a Philly native, and Wahlberg, who once played former Philadelphia Eagle Vince Papale in a Disney movie, will star opposite each other in the upcoming film "Me Time," a comedy that will be available to stream on Netflix. "Me Time" was written by John Hamburg, who collaborated with Hart on 2018's "Night School," and will also feature Regina Hall of "Nine Perfect Strangers" fame, Deadline reports.