Philly adds protections for workers who are menstruating or going through menopause

The impact of cramps, hot flashes and brain fog on someone's ability to work won't be a fireable offense under a newly approved City Council bill.

The legislation, which was unanimously approved Thursday, extends Philadelphia's discrimination laws to include menstruation, menopause and perimenopause as protected measures in the workplaces. It goes into effect in 2027 at offices and companies across the city.

The measure ensures that all people, no matter their gender identities, who are menstruating or going through menopause can get enough bathroom breaks, have assistance with manual labor tasks, allow for temperature regulation to alleviate hot flashes or even take time off or work remotely if needed.

Councilmember Nina Ahmad (D-At-Large), who introduced the legislation, said it's about highlighting some common issues that often get swept under the rug. She said she decides to take action after hearing from a number of constituents about their workplace struggles.

"This is a regular reproductive health care landscape, yet you never talk about it. It's spoken in hush-hush tones ..." Ahmad said. "That's really what this is about, to recognize and to bring into the general conversation that this is nothing to be ashamed of. This is a natural occurrence that happens, and we need to normalize those discussions, as well."

The legislation won't be implemented until January 2027, so employers have time to be informed of the changes and adjust their policies accordingly. In the interim, Ahmad said her office plans to go on a "tour" around the city explaining the bill and what it means for employees and managers.

Philadelphia is one of the first cities to enact these workplace protections, although Rhode Island passed a law in June prohibiting discrimination based on menopausal symptoms, and there are a similar bills under consideration in the New York state legislature. One proposed offering up to four days of paid leave per month for employees struggling with menstrual cycle complications.

Council also approved a resolution Thursday from Ahmad calling for the state legislature to pass a bill requiring human trafficking awareness training for workers in hotels, motels and short-term rentals. Ahmad said that both pieces of legislation were meant to start conversations about difficult topics, and she hopes to use them as a jumping-off point for future bills and resolutions.

"I feel very proud that people recognize that I'm trying to put things that are in the shadows into sunlight, into having full transparency," Ahmad said. "Sunlight is the best disinfectant, put it all out there."