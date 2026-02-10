More News:

February 10, 2026

City explores establishing Child Welfare Commission to advise on family policies and inform public of resources

The 15-member body would host meetings, publish an annual report and collect feedback from parents, caregivers and youths.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Government City Council
Child welfare commission Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

City Council is considering new legislation to establish the Child Welfare Commission, which would advise on family policies and inform the public about available resources.

The establishment of a new advisory committee on family policies that would host quarterly public meetings, publish an annual report and collect feedback from parents, caregivers and youths is being considered by the city.  

Councilmember Nina Ahmad (D-At-Large) introduced legislation Thursday to establish the Philadelphia Child Welfare Commission. If the bill is approved by City Council, it would create a ballot question for the November elections that would put the formation of the panel up to voters. 

MORE: Philly's collar counties are backing the city's legal fight to restore the Presidents House exhibit

"Basically, (the commission is) sort of the eyes and ears to see what's going on and report out to the broader public who don't always know what's happening in these spaces and actually should know what's happen in these spaces," Ahmad said. 

The 15-member body would include six parents, caregivers or adults who went through the child welfare system; a youth ombudsperson; a representative from the school district; mayoral appointees from the the health services, behavioral health and intellectual disability, and public health departments; and experts in child welfare advocacy, research or legal work. 

Ahmad said a similar oversight board existed during former Mayor Jim Kenney's administration, but it fell off after he left office at the end of 2023. She wanted to codify the committee in the city's Home Rule Charter to protect it from administration changes. 

She said people are sometimes unaware of some of the resources and protections in place that can keep children out of the child welfare and foster care systems and often only find out about them when a complaint is lodged against them. She hopes that the commission can help connect people with resources that help keep families together before the Department of Human Services gets involved, as that can be a lengthy and difficult process. 

"If somebody comes to those meetings, they will know we have these other resources to help you before you go down a path that is really difficult for you to keep your children, so we are trying in every which way to empower our families," Ahmad said. 

The legislation now heads to committee and will have two hearings before it goes back to the full council for a vote. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Government City Council Philadelphia Welfare Childcare Nina Ahmad

Videos

Featured

Limited - Jefferson Health United Haalthcare

UnitedHealthcare’s decision puts patients at risk
Limited - PIDC - Dry Docks

The Navy Yard turns 25: A legacy of transformation and innovation

Just In

Must Read

Business

For World Cup, Philly bars may get to stay open after 2 a.m.

world cup bars

Fashion

More than 100 vendors will bring decades of vintage fashion to Oaks

The Philly Vintage Flea

Health News

NIH grant disruptions slow down breast cancer research

Breast Cancer Research

Philadelphia 250

Philly firsts: In 1688, a group drafted a public petition against slavery

first slavery petition

Nightlife

Riot Nerd to mark 10 years of niche fandom and queer-forward nightlife

RiotNerd10Years

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: How Dominick Barlow earned an unusual standard contract, Jared McCain talks trade and more

Barlow 2.8.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved