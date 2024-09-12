City Council approves plan to help seniors at nursing homes with mail-in voting process

City Council approved legislation Thursday that would provide mail-in voting help to nursing home residents — a group that's not always able to make it to the polls.

Introduced by Councilmember Nina Ahmad and City Commissioners Chairman Omar Sabir, the Platinum Voters initiative will help seniors in the application, distribution and collection of mail-in ballots.

Through the legislation, Ahmad's office will provide a list of state-licensed facilities and contact liaisons to fellow councilmembers. The Office of the City Commissioners will then distribute mail-in ballot applications to nursing homes. After seniors receive ballots, the office will set specific dates for secure collection, and receipts will be provided to voters.



"These residents are often overlooked and face barriers to participate in elections," Ahmad said. "Voting by mail makes participating in this democratic process much more accessible for them."

According to a report from the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging, some barriers for seniors include: the inability to travel; no accessibility at the polls for those with mobility or visibility issues; and a lack of an up-to-date government ID, which is required for Pennsylvania voters who are new to their precinct.

"This election is the most critical election in the history of our country, and we need everyone to come out ... to increase the turnout for Philadelphia," Sabir said.

This resolution is part of a larger effort from the Office of the City Commissioners to improve voter access ahead of the 2024 presidential election. Earlier this week, the second of 10 satellite election offices opened in Germantown at 5301 Chew Ave. At these offices, which are open all year, voters can register, apply for mail-in and absentee ballots, request a replacement ballot and submit ballots, including at 24/7 drop-off boxes.



The first opened in West Philadelphia in April of 2024. A third one is scheduled to open at 5601 Lancaster Ave. on Sept. 17.