August 29, 2020

American restaurant Clementine's Stable Cafe opens in Poplar with outdoor dining

Current hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
clementines stable cafe open GoogleMaps/StreetView

A new American restaurant called Clementine's Stable Cafe is now open at 631 North Broad St. in the West Poplar Section of North Philly.

Another restaurant is joining the Philadelphia food scene amid the coronavirus pandemic's continued impact on dining. 

Clementine's Stable Cafe is launching just weeks ahead of the return of indoor dining in the city. The restaurant opened its doors on Tuesday at 631 North Broad St. in the West Poplar Section of North Philly.

The new American restaurant is now open for takeout and outdoor dining on Tuesdays through Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., with brunch hours beginning Saturday, Sept. 12. From 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

Clementine's opened with a covered patio of wooden dining tables for guests to enjoy prior to indoor dining, which is set to return after Labor Day in Philly.

Their "American brasserie-style" menu includes seafood-focused starters like Blue Bay mussels and Yellowfin Tuna, a selection of vegetables and sides, an entree menu with items like branzino or ribeye for two, and a drink menu focused on European wines by the glass or bottle and original cocktails. 

A recent message posted to Clementine's website embraced the idea of an all-day-cafe committed to having a wide variety of options available for customers.

"No matter if you’re stopping in for coffee or planning an outdoor dinner under our lights...it is our hope that you’ll make our café and market your own and always come and go as you are and as you please," Clementine's wrote. 

The restaurant was opened by Dan and Alex Greenberg, who also own the nearby combination grocery and restaurant, Tela's Market and Cafe, which is located at 1833 Fairmount Ave. in the Francisville section of North Philly. Learn more and find menus here.

Have a news tip? Let us know.

