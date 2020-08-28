Philadelphia Podcast Society conducting 'census' of local pods

A few local podcasting enthusiasts have put together a survey to see how they can assist those who would have participated in the Philadelphia Podcast Festival, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival's founders, Nathan and Teagan Kuruna, created the Philadelphia Podcast Census 2020 to better connect the region's podcasting community and create a publicly-accessible directory.

Though the festival was cancelled, the founders acknowledged that the working-from-home aspect of the pandemic may actually inspire "a new golden age for recording audio."

The #phillypodcount survey was shared to the Philadelphia Podcasting Society's Facebook page on Aug. 14. About 600 people follow the page.

Local podcasters have until Sept. 4 to complete the 10-question survey, which asks participants to provide a link to their pod. The survey primarily includes questions about podcast monetization and subject matter, Nathan Kuruna told Technical.y.

A few Philadelphia podcasts have recently gained greater attention. Visit Philadelphia's "Love + Grit" highlights Philly residents, foods and attractions. "The Alley Cast" features the residents of historic Elfreth's Alley while "Jawn Appetit" focuses on the city's food scene.

