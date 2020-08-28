Philadelphia Podcast Society conducting 'census' of local pods

August 28, 2020
A few local podcasting enthusiasts have put together a survey to see how they can assist those who would have participated in the Philadelphia Podcast Festival, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The festival's founders, Nathan and Teagan Kuruna, created the Philadelphia Podcast Census 2020 to better connect the region's podcasting community and create a publicly-accessible directory.
Though the festival was cancelled, the founders acknowledged that the working-from-home aspect of the pandemic may actually inspire "a new golden age for recording audio."
The #phillypodcount survey was shared to the Philadelphia Podcasting Society's Facebook page on Aug. 14. About 600 people follow the page.
Local podcasters have until Sept. 4 to complete the 10-question survey, which asks participants to provide a link to their pod. The survey primarily includes questions about podcast monetization and subject matter, Nathan Kuruna told Technical.y.
We are pleased to announce The Philadelphia Podcast Census 2020! In the hopes of creating a publicly accessible directory and a stronger, more connected community, we have partnered with the good people of @IndyHall to bring you this effort. Be counted at https://t.co/hPaLz0WAQZ— Philly Podcasters (@PhillyPodSoc) August 14, 2020
A few Philadelphia podcasts have recently gained greater attention. Visit Philadelphia's "Love + Grit" highlights Philly residents, foods and attractions. "The Alley Cast" features the residents of historic Elfreth's Alley while "Jawn Appetit" focuses on the city's food scene.
