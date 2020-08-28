More Culture:

August 28, 2020

Philadelphia Podcast Society conducting 'census' of local pods

Survey seeks to create a directory of region's productions

By Allie Miller
The founders of the Philadelphia Podcast Society have created a short survey to learn how they can assist local podcasters amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A few local podcasting enthusiasts have put together a survey to see how they can assist those who would have participated in the Philadelphia Podcast Festival, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival's founders, Nathan and Teagan Kuruna, created the Philadelphia Podcast Census 2020 to better connect the region's podcasting community and create a publicly-accessible directory. 

Though the festival was cancelled, the founders acknowledged that the working-from-home aspect of the pandemic may actually inspire "a new golden age for recording audio."

The #phillypodcount survey was shared to the Philadelphia Podcasting Society's Facebook page on Aug. 14. About 600 people follow the page. 

Local podcasters have until Sept. 4 to complete the 10-question survey, which asks participants to provide a link to their pod. The survey primarily includes questions about podcast monetization and subject matter, Nathan Kuruna told  Technical.y.

A few Philadelphia podcasts have recently gained greater attention. Visit Philadelphia's "Love + Grit" highlights Philly residents, foods and attractions. "The Alley Cast"  features the residents of historic Elfreth's Alley while "Jawn Appetit" focuses on the city's food scene. 

